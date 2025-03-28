Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sky Tower Lights For Rare Disorders

Friday, 28 March 2025, 1:45 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY Auckland

On Sunday, the Sky Tower will be lit orange in recognition of Rare Disease Day and Rare Disorders Month.

Sky Tower (Photo/Supplied)

Since 2019, significant buildings and landmarks around the world including The Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House have been illuminated, and on Sunday the Sky Tower will join these iconic locations to create a global chain of lights in support of all those affected by rare disorders and their families.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

