Inaugural Sustainable Solutions Symposium To Take Place In Nelson This Week

The Sustainable Solutions Symposium, a key event focused on waste-to-wealth solutions hosted by the Bioresource Processing Alliance (BPA), is taking place in Nelson this week.

The BPA pioneers sustainable solutions, supporting innovative businesses to harness the untapped potential of their underutilised bioresources in order to create high value products and processes.

As an alliance, it provides access to the combined world-class science capabilities and technical facilities of four of the country’s key national research providers – AgResearch, Callaghan Innovation, Plant & Food Research, Scion, as well as universities.

It also provides funding support from MBIE for appropriate projects that utilise the expertise of its research partners.

The inaugural symposium, to be held at the Beachside Conference and Events Centre in Tāhunanui, Nelson, will bring together R&D specialists, industry leaders, government agencies, start-ups, incubators, and seed funders to explore cutting-edge solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

It will showcase success stories of some of the exemplary New Zealand businesses that have shifted the dial by working with the BPA, including Mīti, NZ Extracts, New Zealand King Salmon, Good Grub, Cetogenix and Ecogas.

It will also showcase examples of best practice, insight into IP potential and further funding opportunities.

“Our collaboration and expertise have helped create global firsts for a range of innovative Kiwi companies, and drive unparalleled economic and export opportunities for our nation,” says Dr Nicky Solomon, general manager of the BPA. “Through our first-ever symposium, we hope to further highlight the value that businesses can extract from their resources and processes by tapping into the extraordinary expertise of our research alliance.”

Melissa Clark-Reynolds, ONZM, visionary and certified futurist, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

Further information about the event is available at https://bpa-sss.co.nz/

