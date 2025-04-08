Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fall 2.0 Percent In The December 2024 Quarter

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 11:15 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Seasonally adjusted industry and household greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Aotearoa New Zealand decreased 2.0 percent in the December 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The decrease was primarily the result of a 45 percent reduction in emissions from electricity, gas, water, and waste services in the December 2024 quarter.

“There were substantial falls in the amount of fossil fuels used for electricity generation in the December 2024 quarter, which drove an overall decrease in carbon dioxide emissions from industry,” environment statistics spokesperson Tehseen Islam said.

Partly offsetting the decrease was an increase in emissions from manufacturing (up 5.0 percent), and transport, postal, and warehousing (up 3.1 percent). Both industries saw increases in GDP during this quarter.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Greenhouse gas emissions fall 2.0 percent in the December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/greenhouse-gas-emissions-fall-2-0-percent-in-the-december-2024-quarter/
  • Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/greenhouse-gas-emissions-industry-and-household-december-2024-quarter/
  • CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
