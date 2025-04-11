Air New Zealand Unveils New Uniform: A Bold Celebration Of Aotearoa, Artistry, And Creativity

Uniform photo by Derek Henderson / Supplied

The wait is finally over! Air New Zealand is proud to reveal its highly anticipated new uniform. A collection that embodies the airline’s profound sense of pride in Aotearoa and strong cultural heritage. The bold print, colour, and exquisite design showcase the very best of Aotearoa to the world.

Designed by the world-renowned Emilia Wickstead, with bespoke hand painted prints from tā moko artist Te Rangitu Netana, the uniform marks the beginning of a new era for Air New Zealand. It shines a light on what makes New Zealand unique to create a collection that is anything but uniform.

Worn by 6,000 Air New Zealanders around the world, the airline’s uniforms have always been a core part of its identity. They’re worn with immense pride and are always instantly recognisable. Emilia and Te Rangitu’s design carries on this strong tradition.

Key pieces in the collection, such as ‘The Fine Print – Dress’, showcase Emilia’s mastery of her craft, featuring the intricate and meaningful kōwhai print. ‘The Collective Thread – Shirt’ features striking purapura whetū patterns, designed to be worn by any cabin crew or ground staff member, highlighting the versatility of the collection.

The Ie Faitaga is to be trialled by Pasifika team members and supports the airline’s commitment to inclusivity. New designs for pilots include a bold pinstriped suit, with a kiwi feather print lining, symbolising leadership and prestige.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran says this uniform represents the best of Air New Zealand and Aotearoa.

“For us, this is more than just a uniform. It is a celebration of our people, our culture, and our values. Air New Zealand has never been about standing still or blending in. We have a tradition of being bold, showcasing what makes us unique, and celebrating our team members. Our new uniform encapsulates everything we stand for – a combination of innovation, rich cultural heritage, and a deep sense of pride and belonging.”

Designer Emilia Wickstead says the Air New Zealand uniform was a passion project and one that she has always dreamed of working on.

“Designing the Air New Zealand uniform has been an incredibly personal project for me. At the heart of it was a deep respect for the heritage and the unique identity of New Zealand’s people and land. It was essential to me that this uniform tells a meaningful story about Aotearoa. I wanted to create a uniform that empowers individuals and inspires pride in all who wear it and see it. For me, good design should always evoke a sense of pride and occasion, and I believe this uniform will do just that.”

As part of this collaboration, Te Rangitu Netana’s meticulously hand-drawn prints bring powerful narratives to life, reflecting Aotearoa, Air New Zealand, and its people through storytelling woven into Emilia Wickstead’s design vision.

“Each print is a story, deeply rooted in the traditions and values of Aotearoa,” says Netana. “The patterns on this uniform are a reflection of the land, the sea, and the connections that bind us all as Kiwi. As a Māori artist on the world stage, I feel a deep responsibility in ensuring our culture is represented in a way that is authentic and meaningful. I’m proud that these designs have found a place in Air New Zealand’s uniform, bringing te ao Māori to designs that show up all over the world.”

A look at the collection

The Air New Zealand uniform collection features a bold and uplifting mix of vibrant colours, creative prints, and elevated tailoring. Key pieces include:

· The Fine Print – Dress: Featuring the tūī knot neckline and the kōwhai print, inspired by the story of Ngatoro-i-Rangi, symbolising protection, responsibility, and belonging.

· The Collective Thread – Shirt: A versatile, inclusive design with bold prints and a tūī knot neckline, designed to be worn by any crew or ground staff member.

· The Wrap Around – Trench: A sleek and stylish piece with a purple pinstripe, offering both craftsmanship and comfort.

· The Woven One – Ie Faitaga: A cultural garment to be trialled by Pacific people celebrating the rich heritage of the Pacific community.

· The Runway Cut – Waistcoat: A new waistcoat for male crew members and ground staff cloaking the wearer in mana and authority.

Dressing for our future

Air New Zealand is excited to share this new uniform with the world, beginning with the uniform reveal ahead of onboard wearer trial, commencing in May 2025. Following a period of testing and feedback from uniform wearers across the airline, the new uniform will be rolled out across Air New Zealand’s network, with team members proudly wearing it from 2026.

Notes

Fabrics: Air New Zealand is taking an important step forward by incorporating recycled polyester and organic cotton into our uniform. We are committed to exploring and transitioning to more sustainable materials as they become viable in the future to further reduce our environmental impact and support responsible supply chains.

o Men's shirts – Trialling a transition from conventional cotton to organic cotton.

o Suiting – Crafted from a recycled polyester and wool blend.

o Women's dresses/blouses – Made from recycled polyester to reduce environmental impact.

o Knitwear – High-quality Merino wool

o Pilot shirts – A blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton.

