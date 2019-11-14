Flume Debuts Video For ‘Rushing Back’ Featuring Vera Blue



ACCLAIMED AUSTRALIAN PRODUCER CLOSES OUT EUROPEAN HEADLINE RUN TOMORROW



(Credit: Matsu)

Celebrated Sydney-born, LA-based producer Flume debuts the video for his latest single, 'Rushing Back' featuring Vera Blue, directed by longtime collaborator Jonathan Zawada, today - watch HERE

The track is his biggest launch of 2018, debuting at #12 on the U.S. Dance/Electronic chart and streamed more than 25 million times to date. The pair debuted the song, also featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack, with live performances at Lollapalooza and Australia and New Zealand’s Listen Out festivals this summer.

Flume closes out a very special European headline run tomorrow night with a set at Manchester’s Mayfield Depot, following dates across the continent as well as festivals including Lollapalooza, as well as Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan’s Summersonic, Italy’s C2C and more.

Visit flu.me for details.

‘Rushing Back’ follows the release of ‘Let You Know’ feat. London Grammar, Quits, a collaborative EP with rapper Reo Cragun, as well as the much-lauded Hi This Is Flume mixtape and visualizer released earlier this year.

Recent critical praise:

“[On ‘Rushing Back’], the two drum up a contagious chemistry, as Vera Blue’s featherweight voice swiftly floats above, below, and around Flume’s warping, bent production. It’s almost as though they’ve imagined the feeling of ‘rushing back,’ but in audio form.”

- Consequence of Sound

“Hi This Is Flume is, both philosophically and sonically, an inflection point. Seventeen cohesive tracks nudge the needle on Streten’s sound."

- Pitchfork

“Hi This Is Flume runs 38 minutes. It’ll be the best 38 minutes of your day, hands down.”

- Billboard

“The artist’s most fervently ambitious project to date”

- Hypebeast

“Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) is a reinvigorating work of electronic music.”

- Mother Jones

“Every track [is] daring, distinct and worthy of a spin.”

- Cool Hunting

“Simply genius.”

- This Song Is Sick



Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager with his scene-starting self-titled debut in 2012. Featuring the hits 'Holding On', 'On Top', 'Sleepless' and others, the album topped the ARIA charts, garnered four spots in triple j’s Hottest 100 and sold out a massive Australian 40,000 cap tour. In the two years that followed, Flume established a name as a serious international contender thanks to his compelling live show (debuting at Coachella, Lollapalooza and many others) and skillful remixes of high-profile acts including Lorde and Disclosure.

After a series of well-received collaborations (Lockjaw EP with Chet Faker [2014] and Some Minds with Andrew Wyatt [2015]), Flume released his second LP, Skin.

Launching with the blockbuster hit 'Never Be Like You' featuring Kai, and topping the ARIA Chart on release, the album reinforced Flume’s status as an inventive, boundary-pushing producer while simultaneously reaching huge new audiences around the world. That year, Flume topped triple j’s Hottest 100, won seven ARIAs, an APRA Award for Songwriter of the Year and sold over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out 59 date world tour. He achieved platinum accreditation in multiple territories around the world and took home his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album.



