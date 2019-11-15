Shapeshifter bring the noise this Summer!

Aotearoa electronica originators Shapeshifter are getting the gang back together with long-time tour mates The Upbeats & MC TIKI with Sunshine Sound System this summer.

Known for their explosive fusion of dub, electronica, drum ‘n’ bass, soul and stadium rock, Shapeshifter have spent most of 2019 deep in studio-mode, working on a new album for 2020. Fans can expect a taste of this fresh material this season!

The Upbeats have been pioneering drum ‘n’ bass since the early 2000s, earning their place in the upper-echelons of dance music with high-profile collabs and major festival appearances across the globe. Having just issued latest release ‘The Lost Tapes’ with a Shapeshifter collaboration EP due to drop at the end of this month, the boys are set to play shows in the USA and Canada and will be primed to deliver live this Summer. With MC Tiki on the mic, an electric and unifying experience is a given.

Certified party starters Sunshine Sound System (AKA DJ Downtown Brown and MC KP) are famed masters of ceremonies, keeping the vibe alive with their ever-morphing sets of dancehall, reggae and hip hop.

This summer, Shapeshifter will be appearing at three festivals across the country, playing Summer Solstice in Hawkes Bay, Rhythm and Alps in Wanaka and the Bay Dreams Pre-Party in Nelson. Along with Mount Maunganui’s Mount Park.

New Year’s Eve will see the boys ringing it in at Joe’s Farm, a brand-new festival site near Whangamata. With overnight camping and free shuttle bus services available, this will be a party to remember - with fierce hip hop talent JessB and electro-pop production wizzkids SACHI also on the bill.

The crew will cap off the holiday season at Matakana Country Park (just an hour north of Auckland) on 11 January. Joining the line-up in Matakana are genre-bending soul-chill collective LEISURE who have wooed audiences across the globe in 2019 and treat us to a special local live set. Wellington-based indie rock youngsters Mako Road have been setting records for sell out shows at home and abroad and will appear fresh off the back of their sold out Australian tour and kiwi festival run.

Shapeshifter’s mind-blowing October show at London’s O2 Forum and this weekend’s Auckland Powerstation gigs have sold out in record time – a true testament to a loyal fanbase that knows to always expect a monumental multisensory experience.

With a set that includes brand new tracks alongside the timeless anthems, you can bet that the goods will be bought. You know it’s not a Summer until you see Shapeshifter Live!





