Th’ Dudes Announce Second Auckland Show

Tuesday 19 November, 2019-- Th’ Dudes announce a second Auckland Town Hall concert , after the band’s first show sold out in a matter of hours yesterday. The new show will take place on Anzac Day Saturday 25 April also at the Auckland Town Hall. Tickets to the remaining four concerts around the country are also selling fast says concert promoter Brent Eccles.

Tickets for the new show go on sale Monday 25 November via Ticketmaster at midday.

The huge demand is no surprise after Th’ Dudes had the whole audience on their feet at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards on Thursday with a brilliant performance celebrating their induction into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame. Their high energy three-song medley gave a taste of what fans can expect on Th’ Bliss Tour and clearly left fans wanting more.

New guitarist and original sound engineer for the band Rikki Morris fitted seamlessly into the band for the performance, taking the place of his brother Ian. Rikki will perform with Peter Urlich, Dave Dobbyn, Lez White and Bruce Hambling for the whole tour.

On hearing the news Dave Dobbyn said “That was quick. Overwhelmingly great support.”

Peter Urlich says the sellout is great news, “Come on the rest of New Zealand!”

Th’ Dudes - Th’ Bliss Tour

9 April, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton - Ticketek

11 April, TSB Arena, Wellington - Ticketmaster

16 April, Town Hall, Christchurch - Ticketek

17 April, Town Hall, Dunedin - Ticketmaster

24 April, Town Hall, Auckland - Ticketmaster - SOLD OUT

25 April, Town Hall, Auckland - Ticketmaster - NEW SHOW

Tickets for the new show go on sale at midday on Monday via Ticketmaster. Tickets to the remaining shows on sale now.





