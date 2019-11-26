The Kiwi couple reinventing travel shows



The film veterans are intending to comedically experience all the world has to offer, and take us with them showing the world back to itself, warts and all. What could go wrong?

Auckland, NZ November 26, 2019 -- Experienced filmmakers Glen Levy (Auckland Daze, Westside, The Shannara Chronicles) and Yvette Harvie-Salter (Jono and Ben) are turning to the internet to raise funds for their edgy project, Global Misadventures, a no holds barred comedy travel show.

Funding is the first major obstacle to getting any show off the ground. With the current uncertainty over the life of New Zealand television institutions, it doesn’t make the job any easier. Filmmakers have had to become resourceful and innovative in their fundraising tactics, as they have by embracing Kickstarter.com.

In line with the Kickstarter guidelines, Glen and Yvette have 30 days to raise all the funds, or the project receives nothing. Global Misadventures has a 23 day fundraising window to left succeed. If the allotted budget ($75,000 NZD) isn't raised before December 19, all pledges are cancelled and the show will not see the light of day.

The couple back Kiwis taking over the world and hope that New Zealand will back them too. If 3,000 people pledge $25 each, Global Misadventures is instantly funded and backers become foundation members of the show, they’ll even receive a digital download of the pilot. Glen and Yvette have already gained social media support from home-grown and international entertainers such as Stan Walker, Jeremy Redmore (Midnight Youth), Antonia Prebble (Outrageous Fortune, Westside), James Reid (The Feelers), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shannara Chronicles), and Liam McIntyre (Spartacus) to name a few.

The show’s pilot will be shot on location throughout their home country of New Zealand. The two note that, “It is important for us to start the show in our home country, in order to show the world how quirky and great Kiwis are”. “We want to be the conduit for people who are unable to travel, allowing them to share the sights, feelings and rancid smells of the world with us, in a safe, funny environment, as we destroy our livers in locations with no safety ratings”. To learn more about the show, readers can visit the project's pitch page here:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/globalmisadventures/global-misadventures-with-glen-and-yvie

About Glen Levy:

Glen Levy is a well known stunt coordinator, actor, and world renowned martial artist showcased on the National Geographic channel. IMDb

About Yvette Harvie-Salter:

Yvette Harvie-Salter is an experienced producer, singer, and voice-over artist. IMDb

