Heartland Bank thrilled with new partnership

28 November 2019

Heartland Bank thrilled to be named associate naming partner of the Hot Springs Spas Napier T20 Black Clash

Heartland Bank is proud to be the associate naming partner of the Hot Springs Spas Napier T20 Black Clash - the exciting, and now annual, summer sporting event for New Zealanders.

The inaugural T20 clash between New Zealand cricket and rugby greats in January 2019 saw thousands of Kiwis come together to enjoy a day of sport, competition and fun, while more than a million people watched the game on TVNZ 1. This year, the Hot Springs Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Heartland Bank will take to the pitch in Napier on 17 January 2020.

CEO of Heartland Bank, Chris Flood, said Heartland is excited to be part of the action for 2020.

"Heartland Bank has a long whakapapa of supporting New Zealand households and businesses, stretching back to 1875. As a 100% operated and managed New Zealand bank, supporting New Zealanders and New Zealand communities is incredibly important to us."

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to take part in an event that appeals to such a wide range of New Zealanders and which next year celebrates the Hawkes Bay region, providing opportunities for people outside of New Zealand's main centres to take part in such a fantastic event."

Heartland Bank focuses on providing best or only products to customers through savings and deposits, motor vehicle finance, livestock finance, small business lending and reverse mortgages.

This year, Heartland Bank was awarded Canstar's Savings Bank of the Year for the second year in a row for its savings products, including its market leading term deposit and call accounts. In 2019, Heartland's Direct Call Account was awarded Canstar's 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Savings Account for the fourth year.

“We’re not like other banks,” Flood explained. “We do things differently. That’s what excites us about being part of this partnership with Duco Events – by bringing together two of New Zealand’s favourite codes in a unique way we’re not used to watching these athletes play.”

“We wish teams Cricket and Rugby all the best and can’t wait to see everyone at the event.”

- ENDS –





© Scoop Media

