MEDIA RELEASE 28 NOVEMBER 2019

ANNIE CRUMMER CONFIRMS WELLINGTON AND CHRISTCHURCH SHOWS ON PACIFIC DIVAS NATIONAL IDENTITY TOUR

Pacific Media Network is excited to announce that the legendary Annie Crummer MNZM is confirmed for the star-studded line-up of the Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch shows on Aotearoa’s first ever Pacific Divas National Identity Tour.

The Tour, which features the very best of Pacific female artists across Aotearoa, opens tonight with a packed-out show at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

Nearly two-thousand people will see the nine Divas take the Vodafone stage: Aaradhna, Annie Crummer, Betty-Anne, Bella Kalolo, Razé, Pacific Soul, Annie Grace, Lole Usoali’i-Hickey and Cindy of Samoa at the event which starts at 5.30pm.

The Tour moves onto Wellington with a club show at the Wharewaka on Friday 29th November where Annie Crummer, Bella Kalolo, Razé, Pacific Soul and Cindy of Samoa will perform, with special guest vocal group Le Art.

The Tour winds up in Christchurch with a community-focused concert featuring Annie Crummer, Betty-Anne, Bella Kalolo, Razé, Annie Grace and local MC Daisy Lavea-Timo.

Sara-Jane Elika, PMN Interim CEO, says: “This tour is a landmark first for Aotearoa. More than two thousand people in our main cities will see and hear our finest Pacific female artists in a celebration of empowerment and Pacific culture.”

“I’m also excited to announce that more than 100 young people are attending our masterclasses on the creative arts which are being held ahead of the shows in Auckland and Christchurch.”

Pacific Media supporting partner Auckland Council will be showcasing winning talent from Stand Up Stand Out, Auckland’s premier secondary school music and dance competition. Students from all over Auckland will perform a special medley and take part in our masterclass.

“They will have the privilege of learning from the Divas themselves and health experts about career pathways in the creative arts, health and well-being in the industry, and tips on starting a creative social enterprise, handling social media and on recording music,” says Ms Elika.

Presenters from Pacific Media Network’s nine language services will also be at the venue, showcasing their programmes which directly connect young Pasifika to their languages and culture.

We are also honoured to have the presence of MPs, Auckland City Councillors, Pasifika representatives from local board bodies and police, high profile sportsmen and women and athletes, along with partners in Pacific media.

Finally, with our broadcasting partner Sky TV, tonight’s show will enlarge our audience for Pacific content here in New Zealand and throughout the Pacific region.

