Two out of three for Kiwi shears team in Australia tests

New Zealand have claimed a 2-1 triumph in a night of transtasman shearing sports test matches in Australia.

But while the World champion woolhandling and blades shearing teams won their respective matches during the Australian national shearing and woolhandling championships tonight in Dubbo, NSW, the Kiwis were again shut-out in the machine shearing match.

It was Australia’s 5th consecutive win in the annual home-and-away machine shearing matches, including two at New Zealand home-leg, the Golden Shears, in Masterton.

Veteran Fairlie shearer Tony Dobbs and transtasman newcomer Allan Oldfield, of Geraldine, who together won a World title in France in July, maintained New Zealand’s unbeaten record in bladeshearing tests against Australia by beating Johnathon Dalla, of Warooka, SA, and Ken French, of Glen Isla, Vic, by a wide margin of almost 43pts.

It was much closer for World champion woolhandlers Sheree Alabaster, of Taihape, and series newcomer Pagan Karauria, of Alexandra, as they won the woolhandling test by just 2.54pts from Australian World championships team Rachael Hutchison, of Gilgandra, NSW, and Mel Morris, of Longford, Tas. It took New Zealand to 33 wins in 43 tests since woolhandling was introduced the series’ in 1998.

New Zealand went into the machines test match with probably one of its better experienced teams on merino sheep, but was still unable to break the Australians’ run, which took the commonwealth to 36 wins from 66 tests since the first formal transtasman shearing test in 1974.

Daniel McIntyre, of Glenn Innes, NSW, Jason Wingfield, of Cobram, Vic, and Callum O’Brien, of Collie, WA, beat the New Zealand team of Southland shearers Nathan Stratford and Troy Pyper and new international and former Hawke’s Bay gun Paerata Abraham, of Masterton, by a wide margin of over 27pts.

Dobbs and new World individual champion Oldfield had another triumph by finishing first and second in the Dubbo Open bladeshearing final, Karauria and Alabaster were second and fourth respectively in the Dubbo Open woolhandling final won by Hutchison, and Pyper was runner-up in the Dubbo Open machine shearing final won by McIntyre.

Results of trantasman shearing sports test matches at Dubbo, NSW, on Friday, November 29, 2019:

Machine shearing (12 sheep each – 6 merino, 6 first cross border leicester): Australia 190.87pts (Daniel McIntyre 13min 19.8sec, 55.32pts; Jason Wingfield 13min 36sec, 63.38pts; Callum O’Brien 13min 9.91sec, 72.16pts) beat New Zealand 218.22pts (Troy Pyper 13min 31.1sec, 57.89pts; Nathan Stratford 14min 21.55sec, 64.66pts; Paerata Abraham 12min 56.72sec, 95.67pts) by 27.35pts.

Woolhandling (8 fleeces): New Zealand (Sheree Alabaster/Pagan Karauria) 26.9pts beat Australia (Rchael Hutchison/Mel Morris) 29.44pts, by 2.54pts.

Blades shearing (4 sheep each): New Zealand 171.87pts (Tony Dobbs 14min 29.22sec, 84.71pts; Allan Oldfield 12min 23.18sec, 87.16pts) beat Australia 214.81pts (Johnathon Dalla 16min 44.98sec, 104.75pts; Ken French 16min 31.22sec, 110.06pts) by 42.94pts.





