Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jeremy Redmore reveals Chapter two: Day 21

Friday, 6 December 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: The Label


Today, Jeremy Redmore shares the second chapter from his five-part album The Brightest Flame. Day 21 arrives in the form of two emotionally charged songs, 'The Best Is Not To Come' and 'One Amongst 1000' out today on your preferred streaming platform.

Three weeks into the story of The Brightest Flame the shock of its beginnings has worn off. Written by Redmore while living in Toronto in the depths of winter, Day 21 is an exploration of isolation. How someone can feel acutely alone whether they are in an empty house or the main strip of a city's chaotic nightlife. These two songs explore what it feels like to realise the pillars of a finely-crafted life have been washed away.


The Brightest Flame signposts a significant shift in Jeremy's songwriting where creating ascended "ambition" and "work" and became a necessary healer. Four and a half years since leaving for Canada, Jeremy is back home in Aotearoa preparing for his most vulnerable release yet.

The 11 tracks are divided into five key dates, each accompanied by two to three tracks following a story of heartbreak, shock, isolation, bitterness, exploration and hope. The album will be released over the next few months, slowly unveiling this tragic yet beautiful story. The final instalment of the narrative will be shared on 20th March 2020.

JEREMY REDMORE ONLINE
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Website


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 