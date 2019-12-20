Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Russell Brand adds second Auckland show due to demand

Friday, 20 December 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Adrian Bohm Presents


AUCKLAND
SATURDAY 14 MARCH
NEW SHOW - SUNDAY 15 MARCH
On-sale Friday 20 December
BRUCE MASON CENTRE
Book at Ticketmaster 0800111999

CHRISTCHURCH
TUESDAY 17 MARCH
ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL
Book at Ticketek 0800ticketek

WELLINGTON
THURSDAY 19 MARCH
OPERA HOUSE
Book at Ticketmaster 0800111999

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 16 DECEMBER 9am


Due to demand, a second Auckland show has been added to Russell Brand's three centre New Zealand tour. Recovery Live is a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction.

This 90-minute experience will introduce audiences to the system that saved Russell’s life, continues to save his sanity and will work for anyone who is willing to commit to it.

Russell said: “This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons. This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection. This could be the thing you have been looking for and it’s weird that this is the way you’re going to find it.”

Russell Brand is a comedian, actor and activist for mental health and drug rehabilitation. He is the author of seven books, including the New York Times’ Bestseller, Recover: Freedom From Our Addictions, and Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped. His podcast, “Under The Skin” is available on Luminary.

www.russellbrand.com
www.abpresents.com.au

© Scoop Media

