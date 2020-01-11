Trail Blazing Burlesque Artists Open Brand New Location

Trail Blazing Burlesque Artists Open Brand New Location in Palmerston North

By The Ballet School Dropouts

10 January 2020

Palmerston North, NZ – Palmerston North’s burlesque school has a new home.

Corps de Burlesque ~ School of Seduction is opening a brand new location this month in central Palmerston North. The school was founded two and a half years ago by “New Zealand’s favourite burlesque duet”, The Ballet School Dropouts, in that time they’ve seen over 70 women come through their doors to learn more about the art form that is burlesque.

The Ballet School Dropouts are internationally recognised, multi award winning performers known separately as Dahlia Dangerous and Trillian. Between them they hold multiple qualifications and over 50 years training and performance experience. “We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to expand our business with our very own studio space. It’s a privilege to be able to witness the growth and development of our students even in the short 6-8 week span of a single course”. Opening Corps de Burlesque – School of Seduction is their way of giving back to the burlesque industry in New Zealand having travelled and taken classes all over the world and also an effort to keep the traditions alive and share the love for this beautiful art form.

Corps (pronounced Core) de Burlesque offers classes to women over the age of 18, the core value being inclusivity – there is no such thing as too old, not fit enough or the wrong body shape and no previous dance experience is required. Anyone may enjoy and take part in their lessons.

So what can you learn at Corps de Burlesque? There are casual classes for those who are unable to commit to a full term, Happy Hour which is a burlesque styled dance fitness class and Barre Babes, a pre and post-natal specific barre fitness class. They offer beginners Ballet and Pole Dance courses and of course, plenty of burlesque. In a burlesque course you can expect to learn about the fascinating history spanning thousands of years, posture and posing, walking in heels, body confidence and eventually the art of striptease.

Palmerston North is also the birthplace of a curriculum that is now being taught in four locations around New Zealand and is being offered internationally this coming year. In early 2019 Dahlia and Trillian created the first official licensed burlesque syllabus in the world with the support of CreativeNZ. The Garter System is made up of six courses which cover various facets of history, dance styles, props like feather boas and elements of striptease. When one graduates the entry level course you are given a garter and every course completed thereafter earns the addition of a large rhinestone in the corresponding colour.

There is the opportunity to take trial classes on January 27th and 29th before term one begins the following week. Full class descriptions and registration forms can be found at www.balletschooldropouts.com





