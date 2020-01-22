Experience the powerful intimacy of The Human Voice
A splintering relationship becomes high art in Francis Poulenc and Jean Cocteau’s lushly operatic one-act monodrama, The Human Voice (La voix humaine). Tabitha Arthur directs soprano Barbara Paterson and pianist Gabriela Glapska in this deeply moving, complex portrait of a woman in crisis. Presented in English and set amidst the stunning imagery of top contemporary artists at {Suite} Gallery and at the Academy Galleries/Wallace Arts Trust's 28th Annual Wallace Art Awards, The Human Voice examines critical questions of communication, authenticity and artifice in a technological age, featuring tour de force performances from some of NZ's most dramatically and musically incisive artists.
Please note that The Human
Voice refers to suicide. Please contact bpvoice.nz@gmail.com if you need further
information on this content before booking.
The Human Voice (La voix humaine)
Libretto by Jean Cocteau and music by Francis Poulenc
Genre: Opera
Venue 1: {Suite} Gallery
Venue 2: NZ Academy of Fine Arts, as part of the NZ Festival of the Arts
Production image here
Barbara
Paterson, Soprano
Gabriela Glapska, Piano
Tabitha Arthur, Director
Meredith Dooley, Costumes
Isadora Lao, Lighting Design and Operator
Season 1 at {Suite}
Gallery
241 Cuba St, Te Aro
Friday 31. January at 7:30
Saturday 1. February at 7:30
Sunday 2. February at 2:00
Tickets available through Eventfinda
Season 2 at Academy Galleries/NZ Academy of
Fine Arts, as part of the NZ Festival of the Arts
1 Queens Wharf
Thursday 27. February at 6pm
Friday 28. February at 6pm
Saturday 29. February at 6pm
Tickets available through Eventfinda