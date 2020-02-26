Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Colourful plans for Waikato’s premier street art festival

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 11:47 am
Press Release: Boon Street Arts Festival



Making a splash: Kiwi street artist, Kelly Spenser, will be painting a transformative piece on Victoria St as part of the BOON Street Art Festival in March.

Eight national and international artists will be painting the town red, and a few other colours, during the fifth annual BOON Street Art Festival in March.

The street art festival, which to date has enabled 38 artists to create 43 murals since its establishment in 2015, is set to make bright and beautiful waves across Hamilton City during the three-day festival.

BOON Street Art Festival Director, Craig McClure, sees the vital impact of the festival for the community and the region as a whole.

“We want to see art everywhere, every day,” says McClure.

“It’s so important for everyone to have free access to powerful, beautiful art because a beautiful city makes happier people and a safer place.”

From 6 to 8 March BOON will not only make the city more colourful, but will bring to life stories of the people and places of the Waikato. McClure and his team have been intentional about matching the right artist with the right wall in order to use each space as a platform for storytelling.

A collaborative piece by local artists Kelly Spenser and Michael Moore will see the façade of 586 Victoria St read, “Where her river bends bloodline and time tether in the hands of chiefs.” Words which honour whenua, serve as a reminder of mana, and nod to the Waikato whakataukī, ‘Waikato taniwha rau, he piko, he taniwha, he piko, he taniwha’.

Other artists from around New Zealand include Kieran Horner, Erica Pearce, Poihakena Ngawati, and Hana Maihi. International artists Tony Diaz from California and Peter Robinson from Seattle completing the lineup.

Since the festival’s inception McClure believes it has grown from strength to strength.

“It’s grown capacity to tackle major public art and grown capacity to include international artists,” he says.

The public will have a chance to follow a street art map around the city, see works unfold, and engage with artists and other arts spaces and events.

Adding to the transformative experience of the festival is a BOON Street Art exhibition featuring original work by BOON artists, the Mesoverse immersive artist space, and CBD talks and live music.

“Thousands of people see the artists’ work during the weekend then for a further 10 to 20 years after the festival.

“Each piece becomes taonga for the city and something we can all be proud of,” says McClure.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the key Hamilton people and organisations who love this city and want it known for having great art.

“Foster Construction and Hamilton City Council give the festival sustainability and Resene, Craig’s Investment Partners, Total Access and Craft make operations possible,” he says.

The festival runs from 6-8 March with the festival hub and exhibition space open from 10am to 5pm time each day.

For further details head to BOON Street Art Festival’s website (boonstreetart.co.nz) or Facebook page (@boonstreetart).

Other information:
• The spaces being transformed during BOON Street Art Festival 2020 are:
o The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria St
o Sentinel House, 586 Victoria St
o Clarence Street Theatre, 59 Clarence St
o YWCA, 28 Pembroke St
o Victoria on the River, Victoria St
• Festival hub and exhibition space will be located at The Meteor Theatre

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Boon Street Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 