New Plymouth Triathlon World Cup Will Not Proceed As ITU Suspends All Activity

In light of tonight’s announcement from the International Triathlon Union (see statement attached), organisers of the New Plymouth ITU Triathlon World Cup race regret to announce that the event will not go ahead as planned on March 28/29 2020.

With the welfare of athletes, coaches, volunteers, spectators and all connected with ITU events top of mind in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ITU has made the decision to suspend all activities until April 30, including all competitions and therefore including the planned World Cup race in New Plymouth later this month.

This decision has been made tonight NZT and New Plymouth organisers are moving quickly to deliver the news to all stakeholders, sponsors, athletes, coaches and national associations to do our very best to minimize disruption and stress.

This effects all events planned at the ITU New Plymouth World Cup, including the Oceania Mixed Relay, Oceania Junior Championships, New Zealand Sprint Triathlon Championships and the Taranaki Tri-er. None of these events will be proceeding on the dates proposed.

Event Director Shanelle Barrett expressed disappointment in the news but stressed that the health and wellbeing of all involved must remain paramount in all decisions moving forward.

“We have not made any further decisions and indeed in this fast moving and unprecedented time of global crisis we do not have all the necessary information to make any further decisions beyond what we know today.

“What is important right now is to convey quickly and calmly that the event will not proceed and allow everyone to make alternate travel plans and focus on global efforts to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The ITU has been pro-active tonight in contacting all affected athletes, coaches and national federations, to do all they can to minimize disruption and urge all to immediately cancel travel plans to New Zealand.

