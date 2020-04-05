Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Film Release Soon: 'Another Plan From Outer Space'

Sunday, 5 April 2020, 6:19 am
Press Release: Bounty Films

Bounty Films is excited to announce the global video-on-demand release of the Science Fiction-Thriller, "Another Plan from Outer Space". It will be available globally via Prime Video and Vimeo on Demand on the 10th April.

"Another Plan from Outer Space" follows five astronauts who return from a long deep space mission, crash landing on Earth and find their hope for a rescue quickly turning into a fight for survival.

This loving homage to classic science fiction and has been officially selected for the Southeast Regional Film Festival and winner of the Best Sci-Fi Feature Film, Best Sound Editing at the Vidi Space Film Festival and Best Feature Film, Best Actress: Augie Duke at the Hollywood South Film Festival, where it was also nominated for Best Actress: Jessica Morris, Best Actor: Scott Sell, Best Supporting Actor: Hans Hernke.

"We are thrilled that Bounty Films will be taking our award winning film to VOD platforms worldwide for audiences to see, buckle up for a fun ride with twists and turns!" says Director/Producer/Writer Lance Polland.

"Another Plan From Outer Space" stars Jessica Morris, Augie Duke, Scott Sell, Hans Hernke, Minchi Murakami, and Elizabeth Saint.

Stream Now:

Prime Video: https://bit.ly/prim3plan

Vimeo on Demand: https://bit.ly/vimeoplan

