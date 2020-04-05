Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pataka Lockdown News

Sunday, 5 April 2020, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Pataka Art and Museum

Kia ora from everyone at Pātaka, albeit from our various offsite bubbles.

Although Pātaka isn't physically open to the public, we are doing our best to stay connected and keep you all informed during this surreal time by utilising our various online/social media channels (website, Facebook, Instagram and the like), check these out for our latest updates.

Some of our staff not able to work remotely are helping in essential service departments and emergency response teams within Porirua City Council, we are grateful to those who are able to do that. Other Pātaka staff are working from home delivering content for upcoming exhibitions, showcasing artists, profiling industry contemporaries, developing educational resources, taking care of whānau and keeping kids occupied.

In these uncertain times supporting one another is more important than ever, so a big shout out to anyone feeling a bit down or anxious about things right now, kia kaha.

Take care, keep safe, and we’ll do our best to stay in touch and keep you engaged.

Ngā mihi nui
Pātaka whānau

Upcoming exhibitions

Until the COVID-19 alert level decreases in New Zealand, allowing us to re open to the public, the following Pātaka exhibitions will be presented online and via our social media channels:

Wendy Fairclough: Common Ground

WAI- the water project

Stevei Houkamau: He Kākano

Wendy Fairclough, Clothe 2017, cast glass. Courtesy of the artist
Bing Dawe, Downstream under Aoraki - Tuna with barrier 2018, wood, steel and bronze in 3 pieces. Courtesy of the artist
Stevei Houkamau, Ipu Whenua & Ipu Kakano 2018, clay, spray paint. Courtesy of the artist

Wayne Youle publication

Unfortunately a publication we designed to help celebrate artist Wayne Youle's 20/20: words of wisdom recent exhibition at Pātaka, is also on lockdown, at the printers! We hear it's looking great, but will have to wait until things calm down to be released. Sorry Wayne!

 

