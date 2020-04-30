Keepingupwithnz.com Relaunch Podcast For Lockdown Listens.

The red carpet may be rolled away but we're still chatting with the hottest talent. We've relaunched our podcast for your locked-down ears on Spotify and Anchor (Search KUWNZ ).

The KUWNZ podcast is brought to you by keepingupwithnz.com and celebrates New Zealand's arts scene previewing (and reminiscing for now) the best in local theatre, comedy, live events and festivals as well as the latest released from Hollywood. Perfect for your locked-down ears, our KUWNZ Meets series sees us chat to entertainers, and people involved in the arts, to find out about their favourite kiwi connections and creations in theatre, music, comedy and film.

Our first #kuwnzmeets of this series is out now with Luke Bird - presenter of Sidewalk Karaoke on Maori Television. In this episode, we chat to the presenter, MC, actor, opera singer and entertainer Luke Bird to hear how he overcame bullying to build a career as a well known Kiwi personality. (Warning that there are a few swears.)

Coming up in the next few weeks we’ve got interviews new and old - from Deborah Frances-White from The Guilty Feminist Podcast - recorded pre-lockdown at The Classic Comedy Club, a brilliant chat with writer and comedy and podcast producer Rosie Carnahan-Darby (Awesomness International) plus great interviews from our NZIFF and NZ International Comedy Festival archives including James Acaster and the 2013 Billy T Award nominees including Rose Matafeo.

KUWNZ Podcast is a keepingupwithnz.com production,presented and produced by Ingrid Grenar and Ian Wright in association with creativesidekicking.com.

Follow KUWNZ on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/0wHWE9AaHg8X3vjYESxP9D

Listen to the first episode here - https://open.spotify.com/episode/4W5NGQTIPCTVnf9jG9kLLu

ABOUT KEEPINGUPWITHNZ.COM

Keepingupwithnz.com is an arts, culture and lifestyle online magazine that launched in July 2012. We cover and preview a wide variety of events, culture, lifestyle, products and what's on in New Zealand including film, comedy, fashion, NZ made product, lifestyle, music, live events, interviews and giveaways.

The mission of the site is to provide a multimedia one stop culture shop of what’s on, what’s cool and where it’s at for Kiwi’s - theatre, music, fashion, lifestyle, events, interviews, videos, reviews and general greatness around New Zealand's cultural landscape.

Coinciding with the move to Covid-19 Level 3, The Classic, New Zealand’s home of live comedy in Auckland is turning to its fans for support to ensure that the iconic venue, a cornerstone of our comedy industry, can comeback at the next level and beyond.The loss of the now cancelled Comedy Festival, which was due to open this week, combined with costs already incurred for the festival and unavoidable weekly overheads has jeopardised the future of the club.

The Classic is also unique in that it is largely independent of any arts funding or tax payer support, relying alone on the income of ticket sales and hospitality extended to our comedy goers. So we are hoping they will join us for the Great Classic Comedy Comeback.

All donations made through the Classic ticketing partner, Eventfinda can be exchanged for a Ticket to Laugh. This is optional, particularly for supporters beyond Auckland, but the donation is also transferrable. Donate now via https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/donation/for/theclassiccomedyclub

Donation now at Eventfinda.

