'The Last Dance' Is The Top Documentary Series In The World: Parrot Analytics

Friday, 1 May 2020, 6:49 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

ESPN and Netflix’s The Last Dance is already a certified global hit. The highly anticipated series featuring never before seen footage of Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls has quickly become the most in-demand documentary series in the world, according to global demand data leader Parrot Analytics.

Parrot Analytics has also found the show was the fastest growing TV series in the US and global top 200* during the week of April 19th-25th. Demand for The Last Dance grew 1,227% in the US and 2,299% globally compared to the previous week.

During the week of April 19th-25th the series had 37.2 times more demand than the average TV series in the US, and 30 times more demand than the average series globally.

“The worldwide popularity of The Last Dance mirrors the global sports and pop culture appeal of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s,” said Steve Langdon, Partnerships Director, Parrot Analytics. “We are tracking a rise in demand for sports documentaries during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a rise in demand for ‘familiar fare’ such as The Office, Mad Men, and even The Late Show with David Letterman. This series provides the perfect outlet during the coronavirus lockdown, as it bridges the gap for both viewers missing live sports – particularly the NBA Playoffs which would normally be happening right now – and those seeking nostalgic comfort viewing.”

The Last Dance has been the most in-demand documentary series in the US since April 24th – surpassing Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. It has also been the most in-demand documentary series globally since April 23rd, when it knocked off Cosmos: Possible Worlds.

* Based on Parrot Analytics’ TV demand metric, which is country specific and compares the demand of a TV show against the market average.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
