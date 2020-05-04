Parents Centre Calls For Mother’s Day Connection In Big Coffee Group Catchup

At 11am this Mother’s Day, Parents Centre and Vivace Espresso are calling on families of all ages and stages around New Zealand to check in with their original coffee group and show support for their village by catching up online in The Big Coffee Group Catch Up.

Parents Centre Chief Executive Heather Hayden said the organisation has been leading first-time parents through evidence-based childbirth and newborn education classes and setting up coffee groups for nearly 70 years and that now, more than ever, we need our village.

“The bonds formed in a coffee group when babies are little can last a lifetime - we have heard reports of groups still catching up 5, 10, 15 and even 40 years after the birth of a first child. These relationships are what get many through the first few months of parenthood as well as the trying times ahead.”

“This Mother’s Day, whether you are a new parent or if your children are grown, it is a great time to honour those friendships and offer support to those in your network who may be finding today’s lockdown challenging.”

Parents can register their antenatal coffee group for The Big Coffee Group Catch Up on the Parents Centre Facebook page, then schedule a call with their network. By posting a photo of their coffee group, tagging their village and explaining what is special about their group, they will go in the draw to each win a bag of Vivace Espresso delivered to their door in time for Mother’s Day.



“We are thrilled to be coming to the party and supporting such a worthy organisation like Parents Centre,” said Vivace Espresso General Manager Paul Baker.



“As a family owned and operated business, we value community and like to support organisations who make a difference. We hope parents will enjoy our coffee and use it as an opportunity to reconnect during these challenging times.”

Parents posting about #MyCoffeeGroup on their own social channels, while tagging @ParentsCentres and @Vivaceespresso will receive a 10% discount on all products from the online Vivace Coffee store until midnight Mother’s Day and will go in the draw to win a $100 coffee shout for their group post-lockdown.

Supporting New Parents through COVID-19

In mid-March, Parents Centre moved all of its childbirth education classes across the country online, and Parent Education and Operations Manager Liz Pearce said the Zoom classes were proving a lot of fun.

“Navigating your first pregnancy can bring a lot of anxiety at the best of times. Right now, expectant and new parents are dealing with a lot and as a result are feeling even more unsettled and isolated.”

“Being able to still be in these parents’ corner by creating a safe space to learn and connect online is going some way to ease those anxieties.”

During level four lockdown, most mothers were unable to physically meet with midwives and partners were unable to visit during the postpartum period in hospital and Alison Eddy, Chief Executive of the New Zealand College of Midwives, said it has been a really strange and anxious time for a lot of expectant parents.

“There is a lot of uncertainty for pregnant women about what this virus means for their wellbeing and their baby’s well being as well as the impact on the choice of place of birth and what support you can draw around you as your baby is born and you become a new parent.”

“In my experience as a midwife and as a parent, the connections that families make through childbirth education networks are vital. It is not just the early weeks of your child’s life but the months and years ahead where you will continue to need support.”

“As human beings, we are very relational.

We need people in our lives.

I really encourage you to think about your needs at this point in time and make the effort to build those connections so that they can sustain you throughout this time.”

- Alison Eddy, CEO, New Zealand College of Midwives

A new mum who has been through the Parents Centre virtual childbirth education class says she is grateful to have a network of support during these times,“ To be bringing new life into the world during a pandemic is something we will never forget. I was impressed with the way [Parents Centre] quickly adapted to the COVID-19 situation and ensured we continued with our classes as normal.”



© Scoop Media

