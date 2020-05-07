Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Scotty And Stacey Morrison Kick Off Search To Find NZ’s National Treasures

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 6:44 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Te Karere presenter, Scotty Morrison and his wife, The Hits Drive Show’s Stacey Morrison, are to present TVNZ 1’s National Treasures, in which they will lead a search to find Aotearoa’s most treasured items.

National Treasures will explore New Zealand’s recent history; the weird, the wonderful, the hidden and the controversial, and Kiwis are encouraged to submit their own historical objects, alongside their personal story, to feature in the series.

TVNZ is calling for New Zealanders to scour their homes in the search for treasures, objects, taonga that have special significance to New Zealand and our history over the last 100 years.

Scotty says, “We want to find the items that tell the story of New Zealand’s recent past, items that have shaped, shaken and moved us as a nation. Sometimes the simplest object can be a trigger for an amazing piece of social history and significant cultural value – which can be found in the strangest items – and we’d love for the public to be involved in our search.”

Stacey adds “It’s not about the value of the item and how much it costs; the value lies in their ability to open doors into our past. Now’s the time to search your home for a hidden treasure, if you’re bored and stuck indoors, this could be a welcome distraction.”

Members of the public will be invited to be part of a country-wide roadshow. Each event will feature a team of experts that will select 100 of these special items to be displayed at Te Papa in 2021.

Submitting an entry is easy. Simply upload a couple of photos to the website - www.nationaltreasures.co.nz – and share your personal story on how the object links to New Zealand’s special history.

Objects must reflect New Zealand’s history between 1921 – 2021.

National Treasures is being made by Pango Productions and is funded by NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho.

The prime-time series will air in 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 