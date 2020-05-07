Scotty And Stacey Morrison Kick Off Search To Find NZ’s National Treasures

Te Karere presenter, Scotty Morrison and his wife, The Hits Drive Show’s Stacey Morrison, are to present TVNZ 1’s National Treasures, in which they will lead a search to find Aotearoa’s most treasured items.

National Treasures will explore New Zealand’s recent history; the weird, the wonderful, the hidden and the controversial, and Kiwis are encouraged to submit their own historical objects, alongside their personal story, to feature in the series.

TVNZ is calling for New Zealanders to scour their homes in the search for treasures, objects, taonga that have special significance to New Zealand and our history over the last 100 years.

Scotty says, “We want to find the items that tell the story of New Zealand’s recent past, items that have shaped, shaken and moved us as a nation. Sometimes the simplest object can be a trigger for an amazing piece of social history and significant cultural value – which can be found in the strangest items – and we’d love for the public to be involved in our search.”

Stacey adds “It’s not about the value of the item and how much it costs; the value lies in their ability to open doors into our past. Now’s the time to search your home for a hidden treasure, if you’re bored and stuck indoors, this could be a welcome distraction.”

Members of the public will be invited to be part of a country-wide roadshow. Each event will feature a team of experts that will select 100 of these special items to be displayed at Te Papa in 2021.

Submitting an entry is easy. Simply upload a couple of photos to the website - www.nationaltreasures.co.nz – and share your personal story on how the object links to New Zealand’s special history.

Objects must reflect New Zealand’s history between 1921 – 2021.

National Treasures is being made by Pango Productions and is funded by NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho.

The prime-time series will air in 2021.

