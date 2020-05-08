Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Implements Screen Sector Health And Safety Protocols

Friday, 8 May 2020, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

The New Zealand Screen industry’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Standard and Protocols were endorsed on 7 May by New Zealand Government agency WorkSafe, laying the way clear for local production to re-start in New Zealand.

Funded by the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC), the Standard and Protocols were developed by ScreenSafe, with a team of industry experts. Together the documents outline the principles of safe production and provide information about systems and resources to ensure working safely in New Zealand. The Standard and Protocols will include templates and production guidance and can be found at www.ScreenSafe.co.nz. The full ScreenSafe COVID-19 Health and Safety Production Toolkit which will include more detailed scenarios, useful templates and contacts, will be finalised soon.

Making the announcement, NZFC CEO Annabelle Sheehan said “The NZFC’s focus and commitment since the industry hiatus, has been the health and safety of all those who work in the New Zealand film industry and the ongoing sustainability of the wider screen sector. We are heartened and grateful for the commitment and partnership of the Guilds who have worked to get this document completed so quickly.”

Screen Industry Guild (ScreenSafe) Executive Officer, Kelly Lucas said the contributions from Health and Safety Consultants Robert (Gibbo) Gibson, Paul Andreassend and producer Rebekah Kelly were invaluable in the creation of this documentation.

"Working with WorkSafe and wider sector consultation and feedback enabled us to work swiftly together to get this document out and our local industry back working again.”

Every production is required to complete a simple registration with ScreenSafe in order to assist the Ministry of Health with contact tracing if needed and WorkSafe with monitoring. Some local productions are already safely underway. The protocols pave the way for co-productions and international productions once the New Zealand government has reviewed border restrictions

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Film Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 