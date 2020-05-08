CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants 2020:Four Cash Grants To Support NZ Writers

Receive a $5,000 grant to help you research your latest fiction or non-fiction writing project. All New Zealand writers welcome to apply from today!

In support of New Zealand writers who wish to undertake research for a fiction or non-fiction writing project, the 2020 Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Research Grants open for online applications from today.

Four

$5,000 Research Grants are available.

Click here to apply or for further information >>

"Not only did the grant buy me time, but it was also an encouraging recognition that my project was worth pursuing and that my work was considered to have value."- Giovanna Fenster, a 2019 recipient

In 2019

Giovanna Fenster

was one of the grant recipients for her project ‘Be Reasonable’. She would encourage anyone with a project they believe in to apply.

She says,

"the award of the CLNZ/NZSA grant was a real fillip for my project and a boost for my writing career. Research-reliant projects are time-consuming and, without financial assistance, it can be difficult to find concentrated research time. Only once I was awarded the grant did I really come to appreciate how highly regarded it is amongst New Zealand writers and publishers. I am grateful for both the financial assistance and the professional profile afforded me by CLNZ and NZSA."

Writers of all fiction and non-fiction genres are invited to apply for the CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants. In 2020, as in previous years, priority will be given to projects of national or significant local interest and/or those that add significantly to the field or genre on a subject.

Online applications open Friday 8 May and close at 4pm Friday 5 June 2020.

The recipients of the CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants 2020 will be announced in July or August.

Submissions for entries must be

made online

. Unsuccessful applicants will be advised before the announcement. Successful recipients will be contacted directly and we will also publish the announcement on the

CLNZ website

and

Facebook page

