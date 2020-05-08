Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants 2020:Four Cash Grants To Support NZ Writers

Friday, 8 May 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: NZ Society of Authors

Receive a $5,000 grant to help you research your latest fiction or non-fiction writing project. All New Zealand writers welcome to apply from today!

In support of New Zealand writers who wish to undertake research for a fiction or non-fiction writing project, the 2020 Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Research Grants open for online applications from today.

Four

$5,000 Research Grants are available.

"Not only did the grant buy me time, but it was also an encouraging recognition that my project was worth pursuing and that my work was considered to have value."- Giovanna Fenster, a 2019 recipient

In 2019

Giovanna Fenster

was one of the grant recipients for her project ‘Be Reasonable’. She would encourage anyone with a project they believe in to apply.

She says,

"the award of the CLNZ/NZSA grant was a real fillip for my project and a boost for my writing career. Research-reliant projects are time-consuming and, without financial assistance, it can be difficult to find concentrated research time. Only once I was awarded the grant did I really come to appreciate how highly regarded it is amongst New Zealand writers and publishers. I am grateful for both the financial assistance and the professional profile afforded me by CLNZ and NZSA."

Writers of all fiction and non-fiction genres are invited to apply for the CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants. In 2020, as in previous years, priority will be given to projects of national or significant local interest and/or those that add significantly to the field or genre on a subject.

Online applications open Friday 8 May and close at 4pm Friday 5 June 2020.

The recipients of the CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants 2020 will be announced in July or August.

Submissions for entries must be

made online

. Unsuccessful applicants will be advised before the announcement. Successful recipients will be contacted directly and we will also publish the announcement on the

CLNZ website

and

Facebook page

 

Find more from NZ Society of Authors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
