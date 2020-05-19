Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Busy Duck Season Opening Day Expected

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 11:11 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Fish & Game rangers in Manawatu are gearing up for what they expect to be the busiest start to the duck hunting season for years.

The season starts this Saturday (May 23) after a two-week delay caused by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Wellington Fish & Game manager Phil Teal says it is likely there will be a big turnout of hunters across the Manawatu and Rangitikei regions.

“There was a lot of uncertainty around what form the open season would take this year and even whether we were actually going to get the go-ahead because of Covid restrictions,” he says.

“Now we’ve been released from lockdown a lot of hunters are champing at the bit to get under way.

“We’ve seen a huge amount of activity over the last few days with hunters prepping their maimais, and some retail stores are experiencing an unprecedented run on gear.

“One shop owner told us he was struggling to keep up with the demand for decoys and camo nets so that indicates we’re likely to see a great turn out come Opening Day!”

With very good duck numbers this season in the Manawatu and Rangitikei, and what appears to be plenty of hunters heading out to lift the birds off ponds and keep them moving around, the start of the season is looking promising.

“Hunters have been really patient over the lockdown period, so it’s great that they’re likely to be rewarded with prospects of a really good Opening Weekend shoot,” says Mr Teal.

The duck hunting season opens this weekend (Saturday, May 23) and has been extended to July 12 to account for the late start. Rangers will be active throughout, checking hunters have licences and are abiding by the rules and bag limits.

Hunters are being advised to get their gear early, and purchase their licences online (www.fishandgame.org.nz) to ease pressure at hunting store check-outs.

“We know a lot of hunters leave things to the last minute and this creates pressure on the stores. This year the bottle-necks could be compounded by limitations on the number of people allowed in the shop at any one time – we’d encourage hunters to get in early to avoid queues.”

Fish & Game is also directing hunters to read up on requirements for safe hunting under Covid-19 Alert Level 2. Information has been sent to all hunting stores in Manawatu and Rangitikei and is available on the organisation’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 