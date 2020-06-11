JCDecaux New Zealand To Showcase Local Auckland Artist Joel Crook’s Art Works For Matariki Festival

JCDecaux has announced it has donated advertising space on two of its key touchpoints to local New Zealand artist Joel Crook, who has developed a series of art works in association with Creative New Zealand for the Matariki Festival.

Joel Crook was originally commissioned by the Public Arts Department at Auckland Council to develop art works for the Matariki Festival, however, due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, the council was unfortunately forced to cancel many of the festival’s celebratory events.

Creative New Zealand has continued to fund Joel Crook’s art project and, with the help of JCDecaux, will showcase his work to the local community for the duration of the Matariki Festival from 20 June to 15 July. The series of 20 portrait art works will be featured on rotation at JCDecaux’s Kingsland portrait digital panel, while one landscape art work will feature on the static North Road corner of Bond St touchpoint.

Joel Crook lives and works in Kingsland and his series of art works will feature different aspects of the Kingsland community, paying homage to both current residents and the people and places that have converged to create the unique culture of the suburb.

“We are proud to be able to provide a platform for local artists to showcase their work, especially given the Matariki Festival celebrations are unlikely to go ahead as they normally would,” JCDecaux New Zealand Country Head, Mike Watkins, said.

“It’s been fantastic to work with Creative New Zealand to bring this wonderful creative idea to life, showcasing the evolution of the Kingsland community to local residents in Out-of-Home as restrictions ease and more people are out in the area.”

Located in the heart of Kingsland, the JCDecaux digital portrait site is set at one of Auckland’s busiest intersections and is viewed from multiple traffic flows, including Bond St Bridge and New North Road. The New North Road cnr Bond St static landscape site is positioned at a busy intersection and is viewed by all traffic travelling into the city from Eden Park.

The Matariki Festival marks the beginning of the Māori New Year. For Māori, the arrival of Matariki signals an ending and a beginning. It gives people the chance to connect with their whanau (family) to reminisce and reflect on the year that has passed and rejoice and rejuvenate for the new year that lies ahead.

Joel Crook’s art work launched with JCDecaux on 8 June.

This initiative follows JCDecaux’s extensive “Thank you” campaign that thanked essential workers including neighbours, grocery and dairy staff, farmers, delivery drivers, essential workers, medical professionals, mums and dads and everyday Kiwis.

