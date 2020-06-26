2020 ANZ Premiership | Round 3 Media Preview

2020 ANZ PREMIERSHIP - ROUND 3 MEDIA INFO

Read more in our full Round 3 preview

The Good Oil Tactix v Splice Construction Magic

When: 7pm, Friday 26 June

Where: Auckland Netball Centre

Broadcast: Live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now (NZ), netballnz.streamamg.com (outside NZ)

#ANZP | #TACvMAG

Match Notes

• When the teams last met in Round 13 last season the Tactix defeated the Magic 60-48 in Christchurch.

• The Tactix 12-goal win over the Magic in their last meeting is the Tactix biggest win over the Magic in the ANZ Premiership.

• The Magic lead head-to-head with six wins and three losses against the Tactix in the ANZ Premiership. The Tactix have won three of the past four meetings between the teams.

• The Tactix and Magic have met 27 times since 2008 with the Magic winning 23 and the Tactix four.

• The Magic didn’t win a quarter in their Round 2 match against the Mystics drawing the third quarters and losing the other three.

• Georgia Tong made her ANZ Premiership debut against the Mystics in Round 2.

• Jess Prosser made her ANZ Premiership debut against the Stars in Round 2.

• This will be the Tactix 50th ANZ Premiership match since 2017. The Tactix have a record of 15 wins and 34 losses.



Northern Mystics v Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

When: 5pm, Saturday 27 June

Where: Auckland Netball Centre

Broadcast: Live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now (NZ), netballnz.streamamg.com (outside NZ)

#ANZP | #MYSvSTE

Match Notes

• When the teams last met in Round 11 last season the Steel defeated Mystics 69-58 in Invercargill.

• The Steel has won eight of the nine previous meetings between the teams in the ANZ Premiership.

• The Steel is coming off a 36-43 loss to the Tactix in Round 2. The Steel is yet to record a win from their two matches in 2020 and sit at the bottom of the ANZ Premiership ladder. This is the first time in ANZ Premiership history the Steel has sat the bottom of the ladder after a round. The lowest the Steel had been after any round since 2017 was fourth place.

• The Steel’s 36-goals against the Tactix was the lowest score of Round 2 in the new 12-minute quarter format.

• The Steel is on a club record three match losing run. The Steel lost the 2019 Elimination Final and have lost both matches to start the 2020 season.

• The Mystics are on a club equalling three match winning run after winning their Round 13 match last season against the Pulse, they have wins against the Stars and Magic in 2020. The Mystics’ previous three match winning run between rounds 11 and 12 in 2018 against the Magic, Stars and Magic again. The Mystics will set a new winning record if they can beat the Steel in Round 3.

Robinhood Northern Stars v Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

When: 5pm, Sunday 28 June

Where: Auckland Netball Centre

Broadcast: Live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now (NZ), delayed at 6.30pm on Prime (NZ), netballnz.streamamg.com (outside NZ)

#ANZP | #STAvSTE

Match Notes

• When the teams last met in 2019 Elimination Final the Stars defeated the Steel 56-53 in Invercargill.

• Vika Koloto made her ANZ Premiership debut against the Pulse in Round 2. Koloto has replaced Julianna Naoupu in the Stars team after Naoupu announced she is pregnant.

• Stars Manager Dee Leggat brought up her 100th match a manager against the Pulse on Sunday.

• Grace Kara played her 150th combined National League match against the Tactix on Monday. Kara played for the Auckland Diamonds (NBC), Mystics & Magic (ANZC) and Magic & Stars (ANZP).

• Maia Wilson became the first Stars player to reach 50 matches in the purple dress against the Tactix in Round 2.

• The Stars match against the Tactix on Monday night was their 50th ANZ Premiership match, they have a record of 16 wins and 34 losses.

• This will be the Steel’s second match of round two after playing the Mystics on Saturday.

• Kendall Corkery is the only Steel player yet to take the court in 2020.

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse v Northern Mystics

When: 7pm, Monday 29 June

Where: Auckland Netball Centre

Broadcast: Live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now, live commentary on Newstalk ZB, netballnz.streamamg.com (outside NZ)

#ANZP | #PULvMYS

Match Notes

• When the teams last met in Round 13 last season the Mystics defeated the Pulse 60-54 in Auckland.

• The Pulse lead head-to-head with seven wins and three losses in 10 ANZ Premiership meetings.

• The Pulse’s 63-goals against the Stars in Round 2 set a new 2020 season highest score beating the Mystics 59-goals against the Stars in Round 1, an impressive effort in a 48-minute match.

• Helene Wilson will bring up her 50th match as Head Coach of the Mystics against the Pulse.

• Pulse shooter Aliyah Dunn shot 43/45 at 96% in Round 2 against the Stars which was the highest individual score of Round 2 and the highest of the 2020 season so far.

• All 10 Pulse players took the court against the Stars in Round 2. Tiana Metuarau took the court at wing attack which is the first time she has played there in the ANZ Premiership.

© Scoop Media

