V Is For Victor – Matariki Music Performance

Having overcome an event that literally changed his life in 2018 performer Mana has found his feet again or more so risen from the ashes like the Phoenix.

He has found his wings again and has relearned to fly -This is the evolution.

This evening event sees the deput performance where Mana morphs into his new onstage persona V IS FOR VICTOR.

This is not only is it the English name he was baptised with at birth, but also a statement about a man who has gone from VICTIM to VICTOR and has been victorious in overcoming trials and tribulations most would not have been able to defeat.

Mana Farrell, seasoned artist of 30 years as a professional entertainer, having never been boxed into one genre, soaring from Choir singer to Jazz singer to Musical Theatre actor, to R&B singer to Pop singer to Soul singer to Classical and Opera singer, all the while performing kapahaka throughout the whole of that time.

“The inspiration for this show was to forget any negativity going on in the world at this present time and to just enjoy the moment and the now. Really appreciate "all you have, big and small". Says Mana

He calls this new show Lullaby - inspired by beautiful and moving classic and well-known Māori songs.

This will be topped off by sweet ethereal folk like songs, self-penned over his exciting career.

V IS FOR VICTOR : Lullaby"

