The PGA Of NZ Chooses North Shore Golf Club For Its New Headquarters

From 1 August 2020, the PGA (Professional Golfers' Association) of NZ will be based at North Shore Golf Club (NSGC). This move from Remuera Golf Club, which has been the PGA's home since 2018, is largely due to the organisation's growth and need for increased office space.

The PGA of NZ is the largest vocational golf members association in the country, and is dedicated to promoting the game and enhancing the standards of the profession. General manager, Dominic Sainsbury, is excited about the relocation to Albany. "Remuera Golf Club was a fantastic place to call home, and we'll miss our daily interaction with the club's staff and players. However, we're looking forward to forging new relationships at North Shore, which we see as a progressive club with a strong community focus." Moreover, the PGA has a high regard for the club's team and facilities. "We've already hosted a number of PGA workshops at NSGC over the years, the most recent being the Brad Kennedy ‘Project One Putt’ workshop in March."

Dominic's buoyant mood is echoed by North Shore Golf Club's general manager, Rowland Griffiths. "The board and management are proud to welcome the PGA of NZ to their new home. Our club is constantly looking at ways to diversify and grow. We also have a strong commitment to nurturing the next generation of players, which is a goal shared by the PGA of NZ."

As well as boosting the overall profile of NSGC, the PGA's move brings tangible benefits for the club's staff and members. It will be easy for them to attend PGA events, such as seminars and workshops, and the introduction of a PGA training facility will provide top level equipment for teaching, club repair and club fitting. "Our own events will be enhanced with direct access to PGA staff" explains Rowland, "and being able to tap into their knowledge and experience should help us further improve our day-to-day operations."

For the past 10 years, the PGA of NZ has worked closely with NZ Golf on a number of successful tournaments and initiatives. To help this rewarding relationship continue, a hot desk is available for any NZ Golf staff member who wishes to work from the new PGA office in Appleby Road.

© Scoop Media

