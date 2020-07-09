Art And Wine Continue To Shine

The Marlborough Art & Wine Fair, currently underway at The Wine Station is gearing up to launch the next four local artists exhibiting for two weeks starting from Monday 13 th July.

Remarkable pieces will be showcased from artists Colin Wynn, Liz Kempthorne, Olaf Mengeringhausen and Val Griffith-Jones. Marlborough Cancer Society will receive half of the gallery fee of every piece of art sold during the two weeks.

Comments Felicity Spencer from Marlborough Cancer Society, “We’re pleased to be aligned with some fantastic Marlborough artists as part of this event. Like other charities, we were not able to carry out many of our planned fundraising events over the last 6 months, so we welcome this opportunity to promote and support local.”

The Marlborough Art and Wine Fair is a collaborative exhibition of 24 leading artists from the region featuring paintings, ceramic art, sculptures, and photographic art. This inaugural event will run until 20th September with four different artists exhibiting every two weeks.

“The official opening of the event last Monday was a great success,” says Kirsty Parry, a director of Marlborough Art & Wine Fair. “It was fantastic to see so many people supporting the artists and there was a great atmosphere amongst our guests enjoying the evening.”

The Wine Station, renowned for their 80 world-class Marlborough wines on tasting, is the host venue for the Art and Wine Fair. The renovated 1906 heritage railway building makes for a spectacular art gallery setting, where guests can not only enjoy the best of Marlborough wines but also good coffee and a range of café and gourmet platter options.

Paul Jackson of Harcourts Marlborough is thrilled to be a founding sponsor of the Marlborough Art & Wine Fair. “The combination of art and wine goes hand in hand and to see the range of creative ability in Marlborough is an inspiration,” says Jackson. “It is a pleasure to be part of this new event and hopefully this will be the first of many to come.”

Public entry to the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair is complimentary, open daily at The Wine Station from 10am – 7pm.

