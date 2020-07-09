Steve Carlin Sings Sinatra With The Rodger Fox Big Band!

Steve Carlin

Wairarapa singer Steve Carlin has become one of the foremost crooners in New Zealand with a rich baritone voice that captures the essence of the swing-era vocalists. On Friday August 21st he will be teaming up with the internationally acclaimed Rodger Fox Big Band to showcase a one-night-only performance of Sinatra’s song book, plus a few other Rat Pack favorites, at the award winning Carterton Events Centre.

Rodger Fox

Steve has performed at numerous festivals and events all over the country and as far afield as Australia, Fiji and Germany. He is a regular draw card at New Zealand's premiere wine festival, Toast Martinborough, and has performed at events from Westpac Stadium to Sky City Casino and beyond.

His popularity has continued to rise in recent times, connecting with audiences from around the country as he brings to life the songs of the magical swing era with his lush style and smooth vocal textures.

The Rodger Fox Big Band (RFBB) is New Zealand’s pre-eminent jazz orchestra and has held that mantle for more than 40 years. Earlier this year they were invited to perform at the Jazz Educational Network (JEN) conference in New Orleans, which is the world’s largest educational and performance event in the United States and is attended by top musicians from throughout the U.S.

Over the years the RFBB has performed with some of the greats from the jazz and

entertainment world. They include such luminaries as Michael Brecker, Steve Gadd, Diane Schuur, Alan Broadbent, John Fedchock, Joe LaBarbera, Charlie Musselwhite, Chris Cain, Randy Crawford, Bill Cunliffe, Larry Koonse, Holly Hofmann and Kevin Mahogany to name a few. In a hugely impressive studio career, the RFBB has recorded 44 albums/CDs including live recordings at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Vanguard Studios in New York, the famed Capitol and United Studios in Los Angeles and, this year, at Bunker Studios in Brooklyn, New York.

Steve is currently working on achieving a life-time dream: a full-length, big band swing

album. Writing and arranging is almost complete and together with the Rodger Fox Big Band they will be performing some of the tracks live at this show.

Jenni Hall, Sales & Marketing Coordinator at the Carterton Events Centre said “it has been exciting working with Steve and Rodger on a project that’s never been seen before, we think it is going to be a stellar night, and where better to have it than the Carterton Events Centre!”

Steve Carlin sings Sinatra with the Rodger Fox Big Band – sponsored by NZ Sotheby’s International Realty - will be performed on Friday 21 August, doors open at 8pm, tickets available from 8pm Sunday 12 July at www.cartertonec.co.nz/whats-on.

