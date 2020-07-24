MMF NZ Presents 'In Conversation With'

The New Zealand Music Managers Forum, with support from Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS NZ, NZ On Air and the Tauranga City Council Creative Communities Scheme, are proud to announce an extremely special seminar ‘In Conversation With’. Here, Tiki Taane, , MC Tali and Liz Stokes from The Beths share their experiences on the effect COVID-19 has had on their business, how they pivoted their outlook and activity during lockdown, and the positive impact this had on their business at Level 1 and their plans for the rest of the year. This will be an evening not to be missed!

This extra special panel discussion will be held on Wednesday 19th August at Totara Street in Tauranga. Doors open at 5.30pm and the seminar will start at 6.00pm sharp.

Thanks to the support of Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS NZ, NZ On Air and the Tauranga City Council Creative Communities Scheme, the seminar is free, but RSVP is essential. To reserve your seat RSVP to lorraine.owen@mmf.co.nz

