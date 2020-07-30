Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Singer Stefan Wolf Releases New Album From China

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 6:48 am
Press Release: Stefan Wolf

Paekakariki songwriter Stefan Wolf has released his latest album - from China. After arriving in March and the mandatory two week quarantine period (“the food was really bad”), he has settled into the picturesque university town of Guilin in southern China where he is playing clubs and jamming with local musicians.

The Chinese sojourn is proving fruitful and Wolf has just released his first longplayer in 5 years, ‘Stiff Herbert’. The title is a reference to the name under which he made music back in the eighties. As Stiff Herbert, he released a single, ‘I could hit the ceiling’, on Flying Nun - a song that was re-released as part of the Kiwi Animals compilation by Wellington label Strangeways in May of this year.

Wolf’s new album contains eleven tracks, including his reminisces of those old Christchurch days (‘I used to be Stiff Herbert’) and a re-recording of what would have been Stiff Herbert’s sophomore release, ‘Visional Rhythm’ (the song was submitted to but rejected by Flying Nun, leading to Stiff Herbert’s early demise).

Wolf’s new album features sparkling guitars and throbbing synths on an entertaining and upbeat set of songs that is full of energy.

“I wanted to capture the excitement and lust for life that comes with experiencing a new country and culture. The city I live in is small and compact by Chinese standards, yet there are more people living here than in the whole of New Zealand.

“The streets are bustling and the air is rife with anticipation of what the future will hold.”

Wolf intends to stay in China for a little while longer, his return to New Zealand being dependent on COVID 19 travel restrictions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stefan Wolf on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 