Sing Your Heart Out in the Mighty Civic

Friday, 31 July 2020, 10:36 am
Press Release: Auckland Council





Two of Aotearoa’s musical heavyweights will lead the charge when the brilliant battle of harmony and song that is Battle Chorus returns to the Wintergarden at The Civic.

The Auckland Live 2019 Cabaret Season standout, Battle Chorus is back for one night only on Friday 14 August, when musical maestros Jason Te Mete (Tira, K'Rd Strip, Little Shop Of Horrors) and Rutene Spooner (Jersey Boys, Chicago, Modern Māori Quartet, Super Hugh-Man) will lead you – the audience!- in a fierce choral face-off.

Split into one of two choirs and armed with the words to a classic Kiwi hit, you’ll be invited to unleash your inner musical warrior in a monumental battle cry of song to determine the choir with the best vocal chops.

No singing experience is necessary to take part, simply a love of coming together with friends, whānau and complete strangers in collective harmony (although a little bit of friendly rivalry wouldn’t hurt!)

Our tips for a winning battle plan

• Warm up your vocal cords next door at Stark’s Café and Bar where our Friday night DJ will be spinning soundtracks to put the pep in your performance.
• Stake out the battlefield beforehand on a Civic Night Tour - the first-ever evening tours of Auckland’s magical and much-loved theatre and historical landmark.
• Add some Dutch courage to the mix and grab your complimentary drink from the Wintergarden bar as you prepare to face-off with your fellow choristers.


Make a night of it and embrace The Civic as your favourite new Friday destination.


Friday Night DJ at Stark’s Café and Bar: FREE, 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm. Happy Hour from 4 pm – 7 pm
The Civic Night Tours*: Tickets $50* includes complimentary post-tour glass of bubbles, 6 – 7 pm
Battle Chorus*: Tickets $25*, includes complimentary drink upon arrival, 7.30 – 8.30 pm

