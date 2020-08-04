Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ANZ Premiership Grand Final To Be Broadcast Live And Free To Air On Prime

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 4:23 pm
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

Netball fans around New Zealand will have the opportunity to see the ANZ Premiership Grand Final live on Prime television.

The revised ANZ Premiership comes to a conclusion on 23 August in Invercargill with a triple-header Finals Series to be played at ILT Stadium Southland, with the Grand Final broadcast live and free to air on Prime as well as the home of netball, Sky Sport 3.

Sky chief content officer Tex Teixeira said they were delighted to bring the Premiership decider to Prime.

“We are committed to covering all the sports action that matters to Kiwis,” he said. 

“It was a no-brainer to broadcast the final of the 2020 ANZ Premiership free to access on Prime, alongside our coverage on Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now and Sky Go.”

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said it would be an exciting occasion with the Grand Final being played in the Deep South in front of a passionate netball crowd.

“We know the fans in the ILT Stadium Southland will raise the roof and make the 23 August event one of the most exciting and noisiest on the sporting calendar for 2020.”

“We have been privileged to bring the ANZ Premiership to life for netball fans here and around the world and truly value our partnership with Sky Sport”, she said.

The Finals Series will feature all six teams at ILT Stadium Southland with the top two ranked teams after the regular season to contest the Grand Final, with coverage starting at 6.45pm. 

Tickets are on sale now and are valid for entry to all three matches with the 5th/6th playoff at 3.15pm, 3rd/4th playoff at 5pm and Grand Final at 6.45pm. 

CLICK HERE to buy Finals Series tickets. 
 

