Results | SAS College Rugby League - Aug 5 Round
All the results from the latest round of boys’ SAS College Rugby League action.
Premier 1st XIII
Kelston Boys’ High School 20 Mt Albert Grammar School 20
St Paul’s College 42 Southern Cross Campus 4
Aorere College 2 Manurewa High School 56
Senior A Boys
Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate 42 Birkenhead College 16
Whangaparaoa College 32 Lynfield College 4
Pakuranga College 14 Manurewa High School 8
Western Springs College 20 Westlake Boys’ High School 20
U15 Boys’ 9s
St Paul’s College v Southern Cross Campus - deferred
James Cook High School 24 Papakura High School 22
Westlake Boys’ High School 30 Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate 22
Manurewa High School 30 Auckland Seventh-Day Adventist High School 18
Lynfield College BYE