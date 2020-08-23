Darren Watson's New Music Video Shines Light On Cold Case

Veteran Pōneke folk/blues musician Darren Watson’s latest music video is a fresh, poignant track from his forthcoming album that tells the story of 1984 Wellington Trade’s Hall bombing victim Ernie Abbott.

Darren is premiering the video, directed by Clive Copeman, on his Facebook page at 8pm on Monday 31 August.

Watson says he wrote the song after wondering for all these years why no one has come forward with concrete evidence pointing to the terrorist’s identity.

“ The bombing really affected me as a young man and the story never left me. Ernie died just doing his job. He wasn’t the intended target. Whoever planted that device was most likely targeting the entire NZ union leadership. Anyway I was playing my resonator one afternoon while thinking about it and the phrase ‘somebody’s got to know’ just popped into my head and wouldn't leave me alone. It became the chorus. I’m really happy with this as a song and performance. I hope it makes people think about what can be at the end of those conspiracy theory rabbit holes. I reckon there’s a direct line from this thirty six year old terror attack to the kind of thinking that led to March 2019’s tragic events. And even some of the mad-ass stuff being promoted by certain opportunist politicians at the moment. “

Darren Watson’s new album Getting Sober For The End Of The World is being released on Lamington Records on 1 October. The album features several of Wellington’s finest young musicians and Mavis Staples guitarist/band-leader Rick Holmstrom as special guests.

A national tour to promote the record is planned for October taking in most of the major centres. Tickets are on sale now from www.darrenwatson.com

