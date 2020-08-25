Vodanovich Declared 2019-2020 Toyota 86 Champion

Peter Vodanovich has been confirmed as the Best Bars Toyota 86 Champion following TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand's decision today to declare the 2019-2020 championship.

Peter Vodanovich is the 2019-2020 Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship winner. Pic Bruce Jenkins

TGRNZ made the decision following confirmation that title contender Jaylyn Robotham would not be able to compete in the season finale next month due to ongoing border restrictions and logistical issues caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

The final round – scheduled to take place at Hampton Downs over the first weekend of September – now becomes a non-championship round.

The decision confirms Vodanovich not only as champion but winner of the series top prize, a brand new Toyota 86. The second prize car will be awarded after the non-championship round and will be drawn from the competitors who have competed in all of the Toyota 86 race weekends over the past season.

Vodanovich wins the title by two points from Robotham, with Jaden Ransley taking third place and Connor Adam and Campbell Stewart rounding out the top five.

"I’m very excited to be declared the winner of the Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship,” said Peter today. “After starting from behind due to mechanical issues in the first round, the team and I worked hard and finally took the lead after some great racing with Jaylyn and Jaden at Manfeild.”

“It’s a shame the championship has had to be declared. Unfortunately all of us have had career issues with this pandemic. It has been an awesome series and an instrumental stepping stone for my career. The team worked tirelessly to achieve this goal, and I’m extremely grateful for the support base of my team, sponsors and family for making this possible. Thank you also to Toyota and all the competitors for the great competition. Finally, big thanks to Paul Morris and Norwell for all their assistance.”

Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship category manager Geoff Short said in the circumstances, calling the championship was the fairest thing to do.

"It’s disappointing that the championship itself has ended early," he explained. “But we all felt it was the right call to declare the championship as the points currently stand and make the next race weekend one which will be a great opportunity for people to try the class out ahead of next year’s championship.

“We have plenty of positive news coming about that and we remain extremely positive about next year’s championship.”

Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship - Final Standings

Peter Vodanovich - Peter Vodanovich Motorsport - 819 Jaylyn Robotham - Jay Robotham Racing - 817 Jaden Ransley - Jaden Ransley Motorsport -747 Connor Adam - Post Haste - 602 Campbell Stewart - M2 Competition - 567 Brock Gilchrist - Brock Gilchrist Motorsport - 489 Justin Allen - Allen Racing Team - 474 Richard Peasey - Adrenaline Industries Racing - 427 James Wilkins - Kaizen Racing - 420 Ryan Wood - Ryan Wood Motorsport - 404 Andrew Jackson - Darkhorse Racing - 386 Brayden Phillips - Phillips Motorsport - 358 Leo Bult - Darkhorse Racing - 308 Tayler Bryant - CareVets - 286 Connor Davison - M2 Competition - 246 Todd Foster - International Motorsport - 220 Flynn Mullany - Tony Richards Motorsport - 46

© Scoop Media

