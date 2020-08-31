Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show On For Father's Day - Jam Factory

Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show

What: Improv, Comedy, Interactive Theatre

When: 7 PM Sunday, 6 September 2020 (& First Sunday of every month)

Where: The Jam Factory – Historic Village

Price: $10 Tickets available online at www.honestliarsimprov.com Tickets must be purchased for shows.

Blurb: It’s Fathers Day on Sunday and Dad doesn’t need another pair of socks. The perfect gift of laughter is right here. Take Dad and the whole gang to Improvised Comedy with no script. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, coming to The Jam Factory at The Historic Village Tauranga 6 Sept. and the First Sunday of every month, shares traits with TV favourite Who’s Line is it Anyway?

The audience suggestions make up the content of the show. Fun comedy games such as The Dating Game, Sign Language Interpreter and Foreign Film Dub are sure to delight audiences. A great night out for a group of friends. “We having been selling out on Sundays and people are wanting more comedy in their lives these days,” says Kathy Wilson from Honest Liars Improv. “We will be doing Improv workshops in October and shows at The Jam Factory the first Sunday of every month.”

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, Improv workshops, performing for events and parties and offers corporate improv training for businesses.

