Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show On For Father's Day - Jam Factory

Monday, 31 August 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Honest Liars Improv

For Calendar Listings:
Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show
What: Improv, Comedy, Interactive Theatre

When: 7 PM Sunday, 6 September 2020 (& First Sunday of every month)

Where: The Jam Factory – Historic Village
Price: $10 Tickets available online at www.honestliarsimprov.com Tickets must be purchased for shows.

Blurb: It’s Fathers Day on Sunday and Dad doesn’t need another pair of socks. The perfect gift of laughter is right here. Take Dad and the whole gang to Improvised Comedy with no script. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, coming to The Jam Factory at The Historic Village Tauranga 6 Sept. and the First Sunday of every month, shares traits with TV favourite Who’s Line is it Anyway?

The audience suggestions make up the content of the show. Fun comedy games such as The Dating Game, Sign Language Interpreter and Foreign Film Dub are sure to delight audiences. A great night out for a group of friends. “We having been selling out on Sundays and people are wanting more comedy in their lives these days,” says Kathy Wilson from Honest Liars Improv. “We will be doing Improv workshops in October and shows at The Jam Factory the first Sunday of every month.”

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, Improv workshops, performing for events and parties and offers corporate improv training for businesses.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Honest Liars Improv on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 