Orchestra Wellington Appoints Principal Clarinet

In Orchestra Wellington’s Symphonic Dances concert scheduled for September 26, clarinetist Nick Walshe will be performing for the first time in his new role as the orchestra’s principal clarinet.

Walshe is back in New Zealand after five years abroad, where he studied at Montreal's Schulich School of Music at McGill University and worked in arts administration with Orchestras Canada.

Walshe is a born and bred Wellingtonian who attended Tawa College, studied music at the New Zealand School of Music at Victoria University, and played in the National Youth Orchestra. He is thrilled with the new appointment.

“I can’t wait to play with Orchestra Wellington as we look to spring back to life after delays due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

“We’ve had so many changes to our concert schedule. I arrived back in the country in mid-August and quarantined in Auckland, thinking I’d miss much more of the season than I'd initially hoped. However, with all the postponements we’ve been experiencing, I may actually get to play most of our 2020 subscription concerts at the Michael Fowler Centre - which would be terrific.”

Walshe will also be playing for outdoor events, ballet and opera, and the orchestra’s acclaimed community and education concerts.

Orchestra Wellington’s Symphonic Dances concert is on Saturday 26th September the Michael Fowler Centre. Pianist Michael Houstoun is performing Kiwi composer John Psathas’ Three Psalms.

