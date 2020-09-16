Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Orchestra Wellington Appoints Principal Clarinet

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington

In Orchestra Wellington’s Symphonic Dances concert scheduled for September 26, clarinetist Nick Walshe will be performing for the first time in his new role as the orchestra’s principal clarinet.

Walshe is back in New Zealand after five years abroad, where he studied at Montreal's Schulich School of Music at McGill University and worked in arts administration with Orchestras Canada.

Walshe is a born and bred Wellingtonian who attended Tawa College, studied music at the New Zealand School of Music at Victoria University, and played in the National Youth Orchestra. He is thrilled with the new appointment.

“I can’t wait to play with Orchestra Wellington as we look to spring back to life after delays due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

“We’ve had so many changes to our concert schedule. I arrived back in the country in mid-August and quarantined in Auckland, thinking I’d miss much more of the season than I'd initially hoped. However, with all the postponements we’ve been experiencing, I may actually get to play most of our 2020 subscription concerts at the Michael Fowler Centre - which would be terrific.”

Walshe will also be playing for outdoor events, ballet and opera, and the orchestra’s acclaimed community and education concerts.

Orchestra Wellington’s Symphonic Dances concert is on Saturday 26th September the Michael Fowler Centre. Pianist Michael Houstoun is performing Kiwi composer John Psathas’ Three Psalms.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Orchestra Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 