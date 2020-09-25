Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two Te Papa Press Titles Share The Honours At The Mapdas

Friday, 25 September 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: Te Papa Press

 

Judges were unable to separate the excellence of two recent Te Papa Press titles, announcing them joint winners of their category in the prestigious Museums Australasia Multimedia and Publication Design Awards (MAPDA), presented in an online ceremony this week.

Protest Tautohetohe: Objects of Resistance, Persistence and Defiance, designed by Gideon Keith of Seven, and Crafting Aotearoa: A Cultural History of Making in New Zealand and the Wider Moana Oceania, designed by Alan Deare of Area Design, shared top honours in the book section for level B (large) institutions.

Another New Zealand institution, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, took out the other level in the book section for their Little Books of Art (series 2).

The 2020 judges commended Protest Tautohetohe for its great paper stock. “It felt cheap, which is perfect and reflective of the ephemeral nature of the content.” They were impressed by the clever use of texture and embossed patterns on the cover of Crafting Aotearoa, and its outstanding photography.

“It was a thrill to have two finalist books in the same category, but also a bit odd given that we love their designers equally,” says Te Papa Press publisher Nicola Legat. “I think Gideon and Alan had been doing some gentle sledging of each other. So to have the two best Kiwis share the win in this category is a great outcome. They are both outstanding books, and they each had challenging design complexities which were robustly addressed and perfectly resolved by the design approach.”

Another Te Papa Press title, Māui's Taonga Tales: A Treasury of Stories from Aotearoa and the Pacific, designed by Jodi Wicksteed of Bolster Design, was given a Highly Commended mention in the children’s book category.

The MAPDAs are an annual celebration that acknowledges excellence and quality in design of publications and multimedia produced for the museums and galleries sector across Australia and New Zealand. Organisers said the innovation and creativity displayed in all of the entries continue to astound and inspire the judges. “As always, there were some hard decisions to make, which only reflects how outstanding the work produced by the cultural sector continues to be despite current challenges.”

Success at the MAPDAs is not a new experience for the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and its press. Another Te Papa title, Tatau: The History of Sāmoan Tattooing, designed by Arch MacDonnell of Inhouse, took out the same book category in the 2019 awards. Both Tatau and Protest Tautohetohe: Objects of Resistance, Persistence and Defiance also won the Illustrated Non-Fiction category in the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards (in 2019 and 2020 respectively). Crafting Aotearoa was a finalist in the same category.

The full list of 2020 MAPDA winners can be seen here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Papa Press on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Simon Nathan: No Ordinary In-Laws

The title of this short memoir by Keith Ovenden is misleading – it would be better called “Bill, Shirley and me” as it is an account of Ovenden’s memories of his parents-in-law, Bill Sutch and Shirley Smith. His presence is pervasive through the book. All three participants are (or were) eloquent, strongly-opinionated intellectuals who have made significant contributions to different aspects of New Zealand life. Their interactions were often complex and difficult... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 