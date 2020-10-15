Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Japanese Film Festival Returns With Free Virtual Edition This December

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 9:11 am
Press Release: Japanese Film Festival

The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) returns for its 24th year from 4 December to 13 December, with JFF Plus: Online Festival, a free streaming event available to audiences across Australia and New Zealand.

From enchanting anime adventures to thought-provoking drama, breathtaking romance, mesmerising musicals and inspiring documentaries – JFF Plus will feature an expertly curated selection of films sure to satisfy all cinematic tastes.

“We are thrilled to bring JFF online, uniting first time viewers and seasoned Festival goers alike to come together in celebration of fan-favourites from past JFFs to the latest in contemporary Japanese cinema,” said Japanese Film Festival Programmer, Susan Bui.

“Gather your loved ones and let the stories of Japan’s foremost auteurs inspire and delight from the comfort of your very own home,” said Japanese Film Festival Director, Yurika Sugie.

JFF Plus will be complemented by the Festival’s annual Classics stream coming to cinemas in Canberra (NFSA), Brisbane (QAGOMA) and Sydney (AGNSW), as well as a free touring Satellite program that will visit regional centres.

Full program to be announced on 6 November, further information available at: www.japanesefilmfestival.net.

FESTIVAL DETAILS:
WHAT: JFF Plus: Online Festival
WHEN: 4 Dec – 13 Dec, 2020
WHERE: Streaming online in Australia & New Zealand
TICKETS: FREE, registration required

