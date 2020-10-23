Raw Collective - Good Things (All We Need) – Released Oct 23rd

Just in time for the summer vibes, Wellington’s Raw Collective present their feel good, new single ‘Good Things (All We Need)’, the 2nd single off their forthcoming album ‘The Good Things LP’, recorded live at The Surgery Studios and due for release in February 2021.

Raw Collective, a ten piece Hip-Hop band, four vocalists (two emcees) and a three piece horn section on top of a full backline of bass, drums, samples and guitar, combining elements of funk and soul.

Watch the Video Clip for Good Things (All We Need) HERE

“The song smashes it out of the park within the first twenty seconds with a steady pulse, stylish syncopated horns and an irresistible groove that flows effortlessly along to a rousing chorus of: "All we need is some good things in this life to make it worth it". 5* review – Mike Alexander – muzic.net

After the success of their 1st single, ‘Waiting for Sunrise’, the band are back, with ‘Good Things (All We Need)’, a more uptempo, feel good track as we head into summer. To quote Pauly Lowe’s chorus; “All we need is some good things in this life”, the small things to look forward to, “to make it worth it”, and this is so true! Contrasting some of the edgy, raw hip-hop tracks on this album, the writing process started with the idea of exploring tempos. Hip-hop has proven it works at 90 & 130 bpm...however the band wanted to showcase a variety moods and speeds, as the album explores a journey of tempos, this particular track is quick, it’s up beat to match the feeling of excitement and thrills when we’re feeling good!

Appearing on the scene in 2014 with their single ‘Coins’ which was voted #1 on the Radio Active Top 50 for the year, and after their much loved debut album in 2018 (For the Ancients), the band have become a household name in their home city Wellington NZ. With over 400,000+ streams on Spotify, fans the world over have been showing and spreading their love for this band and this solid rise doesn’t look to be slowing anytime soon..

They’ve toured Australia and headlined their own tours and festivals here in NZ to huge acclaim. Through Montreal producer ‘Ghostnaut’ (Montreal to Welly 2018), have appeared with and featured on releases with international artists around the world, these include Rashaan Ahmaad, (Nujabes) and Mr J. Medeiros (The Procussions), Tech9, GZA (Wutang), Kid Abstract to name a few.

Currently Raw Co are rolling out their second studio album ‘The Good Things LP due for release in Feb 2020’. Their first single ‘Waiting For Sunrise’ was released in August 2020 and proved to be an underground hit. The video debuted on Wellington’s Radio Active gaining 12,000 views in the first two hours and the single gained multiple Top 10s with NZ indie radio and online sites, on top of a 5* review!

‘Good Things (All We Need)’

3mins 33sec

Lead single from the album ‘The Good Things’.

Recorded at The Surgery Studios

Mixing engineer: Jason Erskine

Mastering: Mike Gibson

