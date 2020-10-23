Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sport Manawatū Partner With New Zealand Men’s Team

Friday, 23 October 2020, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

The New Zealand Men’s netball team wants to make its mark during the Cadbury Netball Series, both on and off the court, and has the backing of Sport Manawatū in its quest.

A partnership between the two has been formed for the Series in Palmerston North with both the men’s team and Sport Manawatū keen to promote the ‘Balance is Better’ message.

Captain Kruze Tangira said they were thrilled to partner with Sport Manawatū during the Cadbury Netball Series.

“We’re really honoured to be a part of the Series and working with Sport Manawatū to get an important message across,” he said.

“Our team is about inclusion, diversity and development as both athletes and people,” he said.

“We’re excited to be the flagship to get those messages out to the wider community.”

‘Balance is Better’ is a Sport New Zealand evidence-based philosophy based on keeping young people in sport and putting the need of the athletes first.

The focus has been on why young people play sport and a look into how the sport system can lead to change to ensure that a life-long love of sport and physical activity can be developed.

Sport Manawatū chief executive Trevor Shailer said they were delighted to be working with the New Zealand Men’s team to help promote the ‘Balance is Better’ message to the community.

“We think this is a great chance to highlight the importance of keeping young people in sport and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with the men’s team,” he said.

New Zealand Men’s and Mixed Netball Association President David Pala’amo said the series was not just about showcasing men’s netball but also an opportunity for the team to deliver those important sporting messages.

“We fully support the Balance is Better philosophy and believe the Cadbury Netball Series is a great time to bring this back into the spotlight,” he said.

“The right to take part in sport in an inclusive, fair and safe environment is paramount.

“To have the support of Sport Manawatū during the Series has allowed our athletes to do their job – performing out on court and giving back off court.”

The NZ Men’s team are playing the world champion Silver Ferns, NZ A and NZU21 teams in the Cadbury Netball Series with a final to be played on Saturday 24 October at Fly Palmy Arena.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 