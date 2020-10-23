Sport Manawatū Partner With New Zealand Men’s Team

The New Zealand Men’s netball team wants to make its mark during the Cadbury Netball Series, both on and off the court, and has the backing of Sport Manawatū in its quest.

A partnership between the two has been formed for the Series in Palmerston North with both the men’s team and Sport Manawatū keen to promote the ‘Balance is Better’ message.

Captain Kruze Tangira said they were thrilled to partner with Sport Manawatū during the Cadbury Netball Series.

“We’re really honoured to be a part of the Series and working with Sport Manawatū to get an important message across,” he said.

“Our team is about inclusion, diversity and development as both athletes and people,” he said.

“We’re excited to be the flagship to get those messages out to the wider community.”

‘Balance is Better’ is a Sport New Zealand evidence-based philosophy based on keeping young people in sport and putting the need of the athletes first.

The focus has been on why young people play sport and a look into how the sport system can lead to change to ensure that a life-long love of sport and physical activity can be developed.

Sport Manawatū chief executive Trevor Shailer said they were delighted to be working with the New Zealand Men’s team to help promote the ‘Balance is Better’ message to the community.

“We think this is a great chance to highlight the importance of keeping young people in sport and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with the men’s team,” he said.

New Zealand Men’s and Mixed Netball Association President David Pala’amo said the series was not just about showcasing men’s netball but also an opportunity for the team to deliver those important sporting messages.

“We fully support the Balance is Better philosophy and believe the Cadbury Netball Series is a great time to bring this back into the spotlight,” he said.

“The right to take part in sport in an inclusive, fair and safe environment is paramount.

“To have the support of Sport Manawatū during the Series has allowed our athletes to do their job – performing out on court and giving back off court.”

The NZ Men’s team are playing the world champion Silver Ferns, NZ A and NZU21 teams in the Cadbury Netball Series with a final to be played on Saturday 24 October at Fly Palmy Arena.

