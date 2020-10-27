Can Kids Ace Our Base?

It’s been designed by an international team of polar experts, and now Antarctica New Zealand wants Kiwi kids to have a crack at building the new Scott Base!

Ace the Base is launching at the International Antarctic Centre today, and gives children the chance to have a go at designing their own Scott Base using DUPLO.

For the launch, Antarctica New Zealand Chief Executive Sarah Williamson and Scott Base Redevelopment Senior Project Manager Simon Shelton will be putting their DUPLO construction skills to the test.

Mr Shelton says it’s a great opportunity to educate young New Zealanders about the Scott Base Redevelopment project.

“The Scott Base Redevelopment is the largest project ever undertaken by Antarctica New Zealand, and the new base will support New Zealand’s operations on the ice for generations to come.

“Kids visiting the International Antarctic Centre over the next few months could be heading to Antarctica to stay at the new base in 20 years’ time, as scientists or Scott Base staff members,” he says.

International Antarctic Centre Manager Todd Schmidt says it’s exciting to bring a new interactive exhibit that highlights the long-term investment New Zealand is making to Antarctic science.

“Through this partnership with Antarctica New Zealand and Science Alive, we are fortunate to be inspiring and educating our youth (we are all young at heart) with this creative interactive exhibit,” he says.

About the Scott Base Redevelopment Project

The project would see the existing base, built in the early 80s and made up of 12 separate buildings, replaced by three large interconnected buildings.

The new base could accommodate up to 100 people at a time.

Of the three buildings one is designed for accommodation, dining and welfare, the second for science and management and the third for engineering and storage.

https://www.scottbaseredevelopment.govt.nz/

About Ace the Base

The Scott Base DUPLO lounge will be up at the International Antarctic Centre for a year, until October 2021.

Kids, and their families, are encouraged to build their own base and then take a photo of it in ‘Antarctica’ using the photo wall at the Centre. Every month an Antarctic prize is up for grabs !

Since 1992, the International Antarctic Centre has been transporting visitors to a virtual Antarctica. Located on the International Antarctic Programme’s working campus at Christchurch Airport, the centre has become renowned as one of New Zealand’s most diverse and dynamic tourist attractions.

