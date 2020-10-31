Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TVNZ To Show Hugely Popular Melbourne Cup

Saturday, 31 October 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

On Tuesday 3rd of November, TVNZ 1 will lure eyeballs across the country to watch the world’s most vibrant racing event, the Melbourne Cup.

A top class TVNZ team of Toni Street, Matt Heath, Guy Heveldt, Jesse Tuke and Sonny Ngatai will bring you an hour of coverage from 4.30pm, featuring the renowned Melbourne Cup race at 5pm.

COVID’s impact on 2020 events mean some of the infamous Flemington side-line glamour will be missed this year, so we’re bringing you New Zealand’s industry opinions and local fashion to set the scene.

From the TVNZ studios, to Ellerslie Racecourse, and hot spots across town - TVNZ 1 will offer a compelling mix of experts and entertainment to enhance your racing experience.

TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater commented, “Our viewers have told us how much they enjoy big sporting events live and free-to-air, so we’re absolutely thrilled to bring New Zealanders’ the Melbourne Cup on TVNZ 1. What a fabulous precursor to our summer sport line up with NZ Cricket, America’s Cup and the Black Clash all to follow on TVNZ.”

