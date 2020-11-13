Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pōneke's Miles Calder Releases New Single + Video ‘Lake Geneva’

Friday, 13 November 2020, 8:12 am
Press Release: The Label

Lake Geneva single artwork. Photo credit: Nick George

Pōneke-based singer/songwriter Miles Calder follows up his recent single with another atmospheric reflection ‘Lake Geneva’, ahead of a three-date tour of the North Island this December.

Written at the same time as ‘Take Me Back to How It Was’ when feeling “lost and isolated” while living in Geneva, Switzerland, the new track is delivered as a knowing sigh of acceptance.

With melancholic verses that give way to reverb-drenched choruses, ‘Lake Geneva’ is about surrendering to the inescapable march of time and change - “Saw the darkness in the deep, oh lord / I swear Lake Geneva rose right over me,” resign Miles' echoing vocals, recognising the coming flood, before crying slide guitar and watery synth crash in.

The accompanying video directed by drummer/photographer Nick George follows the artist trudging through hometown hills and coastline, inexplicably gaining more and more baggage. Ultimately, he’s left to shoulder his burdens, and press on.

After a striking re-emergence to the local music scene, Miles will perform three shows across Wellington, Auckland, and Tauranga next month. Buy tickets here.

Joined by his 5-piece band, including long-time collaborators Nick George (drums) and Steve Moodie (bass), along with electrifying recruits Chris Armour (guitars) and Dayle Jellyman (synths, electric piano), audiences can expect a diverse range from chomping rock ‘n’ roll to flooding ballads.

Four years on since his last outings with former backing band The Rumours, Miles' revived sound shelves folk-tinged rock to explore swirling psychedelic tones on often personal and self-reflecting songs.

Inspired by early-70's Lennon as much as contemporaries like Kevin Morby and Father John Misty, this is music for intimate listening; spacious, hypnotic, dreamy, and deeply honest.

Stay tuned for more from this captivating talent.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 