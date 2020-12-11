Spark Sport Adds Barclay FA Women’s Super League To Their Roster

Spark Sport has added one of the world’s premier women’s football leagues to its platform, announcing today that it will exclusively stream the Barclay FA Women’s Super League direct from England to New Zealand fans.

Coverage starts on the platform this coming Monday at 1.20am with Reading taking on the current league leaders, Manchester United followed by the second placed Arsenal vs Manchester City.

Spark Sport will stream two live matches a week throughout the remainder of the season with a weekly highlights show and replays available on demand.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says the addition of the league further strengthens Spark Sport’s line-up of women’s sports. “Since we launched we have made the conscious effort to ensure we support women in sport by securing a range of top tier events. Having the Barclay FA Women’s Super League on our platform means New Zealand football fans now have the chance to watch the best female footballers that the world has to offer week in, week out.

“Streaming the Super League will also mean a few more Kiwi families, local clubs, friends and communities will get to see their daughter, sister or friend play top-class UK football with some of our best New Zealand football exports lining up amongst the teams.

“Our homegrown talent in the league includes the likes of Kiwi goalkeeper, Erin Naylor suiting up for Reading FC, her Football Fern teammate Ria Percival running out for Tottenham Hotspur and seasoned Football Fern campaigner Rebekah Stott appearing for Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Knowing our Kiwi footballing community now have a place to watch is great – we wish the players all the very best and cannot wait to deliver the action across New Zealand households to inspire the next generation of Football Ferns.”

The Football Association’s Broadcast and Media Rights Lead, Tom Gracey, said of the deal: “We’re delighted to be able to bring a further broadcast deal to our growing international audience.

“Spark Sport’s interest is another sign of the growing interest in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and it’s great news that the co-hosts of the next FIFA Women’s World Cup can now watch some of their international players through one of its main streaming services.”

