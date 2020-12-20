Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Huge Boost For Wetland Restoration

Sunday, 20 December 2020, 8:08 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Wetlands throughout the country will benefit from the Government’s One Billion Trees Programme which will be sued to create habitat for wildlife and help offset carbon emissions.

The NZ Game Bird Habitat Trust (GBHT) has been granted $360,000 over three years to establish plantings on projects the trust supports around New Zealand.

GBHT chair Andy Tannock says this is a significant boost for wetland habitat projects and complements the trust’s goals .

"People are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits wetlands provide through habitat for wildlife, water-quality management, flood mitigation, aesthetics and recreational harvest opportunity," he says.

"Clearly MPI through the One Billion Trees project see similar benefits."

GBHT is funded by a contribution each of every licenced game bird hunter with fund used to enhance game bird habitat. The trust has funded over $2 million dollars of projects since 1993 through grants from the Game Bird Habitat Stamp programme.

"We have been focused on establishing or enhancing wetlands which have been decimated over many decades. The planting of habitat margins of those wetlands will be a great outcome."

Wetlands are some of the most threatened habitats in New Zealand with as little as just 2-3% of their original cover left in some regions.

"Game bird hunters, through their contributions to the trust, are trying to turn the tide on the decline of these vitally important ecosystems."

Tannock says the trust will be working on setting up a process to support the planting of natives like flaxes and woody species at sites that have received GBHT funding support. Many of these projects are on private land.

Tannock also acknowledged the work of Dr Matt Kavermann (Senior Fish and Game Officer for Wellington Fish and Game Council) who worked with MPI to establish the grant.

"Matt’s vision and drive to get this over the line is much appreciated."

Dr Kavermann says multiple benefits will stem from the projects: "Improving water quality and natural resources, increasing biodiversity, and helping out with meeting New Zealand’s climate change commitments."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 